Atlanta Hawks Report Card vs Lakers: Dyson Daniels Shines, Lu Dort Struggles

The Atlanta Hawks were hoping to score an impressive win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday night, but Luka Doncic and his team were able to get the win.

It was not hard to see why the Hawks could not win the game. The starters were mostly good against Los Angeles, but the bench struggled mightily and could not provide support. On top of that were 19 turnovers, which turned into 29 points for the Lakers. With no Austin reaves on the court, Doncic got help from his supporting cast.

Atlanta now has three days to regroup before they head out on the road to face the Chicago Bulls.

How did each player grade last night?

Starters

Kingston Flemings: C+

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: C

Dyson Daniels: B+

Jalen Johnson: B-

Onyeka Okongwu: B+

No starter was truly terrible last night against the Lakers, but Daniels and Okongwu shined brightest.

It was another strong all-around game for Daniels. He finished with 10 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals, while making every shot he took from the floor. He had the unenviable task of trying to guard Luka Doncic as well, but the Hawks were much better when Daniels was on the court as opposed to off.

Okongwu has been playing better as of late and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 2-for-5 from three. He cooled off after a nine-point first quarter, but it was a strong game regardless.

Johnson had a very up-and-down game. He finished the night with 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, but was just a +5 in his minutes and shot 6-for-14, also missing every three-point attempt he took. Johnson had his best game of the night on Saturday vs. Brooklyn, but did not have the same kind of impact last night.

Flemings finished with eight points, four assists, and three rebounds, but his shooting efficiency dipped and he also had four turnovers. Not his worst game, but far from his best.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is relied upon to stretch the floor for the Hawks and when he is not shooting the ball well, it is a rough night all-around. Last night was one of those nights. He finished 6-for-19 from the field and 4-for-14 from three, scoring 20 points, collecting four rebounds and four assists as well. NAW has more good nights than bad, but he was all over the palce last night.

Bench

CJ McCollum: C+

Aaron Wiggins: C+

Jock Landale C

Lu Dort: F

Zuby Ejiofor: NA

The bench for the Hawks was not very good and the plus/minus numbers bare that out. Every bench player except for Jock Landale had a plus/minus in the negative double-digits.

McCollum scored 21 points off the bench, a game high for the Hawks, and shot much better (8-for-15) from the field than he has in recent games while giving the Hawks a reasonable lift on offense. The turnovers are still an issue, but this was not a disaster from McCollum.

Wiggins had a verys similar night. He finished with 15 points and shot the ball well, but the team was -11 in his minutes, though that was not all his fault.

Lu Dort has been a lightning rod player for the Hawks to start the year, but he had put together a strong couple of performances before having a big dud on Monday night vs the Lakers. Dort only played 18 minutes, shooting 1-for-6 from three and scoring four points while finishing a team worst -19 on the court. This is the version of Dort that the Hawks don't need.

Landale was fine in his return to the court after missing the last four games, scoring five points and pulling in five rebounds. It is tough to judge him because this is his first game in more than a week, but he will have time to further rest with the Hawks next game not being until Friday.

Ejiofor only played one three minute stint in the first half and did not come back in. He was a -10 in those three minutes and only recorded a blocked shot.