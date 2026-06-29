Atlanta Hawks Salary Cap Breakdown & Analysis Headed Into Free Agency

We have entered into what might be the busiest week of the NBA offseason.

Today, all player and team options must be decided on ahead of Tuesday evening's free agency period beginning for the new league year.

The Atlanta Hawks have been an active team over the past week. They re-signed veteran guard CJ McCollum to a one-year deal, traded for Aaron Wiggins, drafted Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar, picked up the $2.4 million team option for Mouhamed Gueye, and guaranteed Buddy Hield's $9.6 million contract for next season (which they could trade).

Today is also a big day, as the Hawks have to decide on whether or not they want to pick up the $24.3 million team option for Jonathan Kuminga.

Ahead of tomorrow night's free agency period, how does the Hawks cap space look?

Atlanta Hawks current cap sheet and what lies ahead

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Some key numbers to remember heading into Tuesday:

Salary Cap: $165 million

Luxury Tax- $201,000,000

1st Apron Threshold: $209,000,000

2nd Apron Threshold: $222,000

1. Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

6. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

7. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,040

8, Buddy Hield- $9,658,536

9. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

10. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

11. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

12. Kingston Flemings- TBD

13. Zuby Ejiofor- TBD

14. Henri Veesaar- TBD

That is $158,797,009 for those top 11 players, and we will wait and see what kind of numbers the rookies will hold.

If Atlanta picks up the option on Kuminga and does not do anything else, they will be at $183,097,009 and that is not including the numbers for the rookies. If the Hawks pick up the option on Kuminga and you add in the projected salaries for the rookies this season, the Hawks will be around $8 million away from the luxury tax and would not have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

I would expect some more moves to come from Atlanta though.

Given that Hield did not play any meaningful minutes in the rotation for the Hawks in the regular season or in the playoffs, I don't think he is going to be on the Hawks next season at that salary. There has been buzz about the Hawks trying to find a trade partner for Hield's contract and that is something that I would keep an eye on in the coming days.

The names to watch over the next few days are Kuminga, Hield, Corey Kispert, and Zaccharie Risacher.

We have talked about the team option for Kuminga, but even if the Hawks pick that up, they could still move him in a trade. Hield, Kispert, and Risacher are also trade candidates as well. It would not be surprising if the Hawks tried to move the salaries of either Hield or Kispert and attempt to not take any salary back, opening up more space for the non-tax MLE that they could either use on a center or another player who could help their bench.

The Hawks are in a good spot when it comes to their finances heading into the offseason.