Atlanta Hawks Training Camp Day Five Notebook: Quotes and Takeaways From Final Day in Nashville

The Atlanta Hawks opted to go outside of their own city for training camp and have spent the past four days practicing against each other at Vanderbilt University. The first preseason game of the year is on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it will be the first time that we will get to see this new-look Atlanta team that is hoping to make a return trip to the postseason.

On the final day of practice in Nashville, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder and 2026 first-round picks Kingston Flemings got a chance to talk with the media.

1. Snyder Shares Biggest Takeaway From The Week

One thing that Snyder has harped on all week is that this was going to be another chance for the new players on the roster to get used to playing alongside the returing players on the roster. When asked to share his biggest takeaway from the week, this is what Snyder had to say:

"Yeah, you know, every team is different than what you're trying to accomplish in camp. I think for us having, you know, some new players that first getting acclimated with just on a personal level with some of the guys that have been there and then starting to see where we're going. Basketball span for some of the assumptions that we made as coaches about how you want us to play, that's going to be ongoing. But I think foundational chemistry is crucial.

We've got depth, and that's good, but it also means that there's always tough decisions that happen throughout the course of the season because of that game. So in that sense, the bonds that we have together as a team, Those are the things that let you utilize. I think it's definitely the case. Sustaining kind of adversity with depth. I think also the way that we need to play together. Those bonds are really... That needs to be part of your offense and part of your defense. And when you have that, it allows you to kind of find a different level from an execution standpoint."

Last week during his preseason media availability, President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh raved about how he thought the Hawks had built more depth through the draft, but he mostly centered on the additions of Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, two players who Snyder has talked about plenty this week. Atlanta did not have depth late in the season or in the playoff series against the Knicks. If the depth for the Hawks is as good as Saleh and Snyder thinks it is, Atlanta will be back in the postseason.

2. Snyder updates how Atlanta's rookies are coming along

It is commonplace for rookies to struggle in the NBA, even ones that are very talented. The 2026 Draft had tons of talent and Atlanta was fortunate to have a pair of first-round picks this past summer.

The Hawks used the No. 8 overall pick on Houston point guard Kingston Flemings and the No. 23 pick on Saint Johns forward Zuby Ejiofor. Both players had good showings in summer league and despite the veteran depth the Hawks have added, both players have the chance to have a meaningful role this year. After practice on Friday, Snyder broke down their first training camp:

"Yeah, I think because those guys have been together really beginning of the summer. Some of the younger guys have a better feel for themselves and one another than maybe you would think. I think some of it is them having an opportunity to connect with some of our vets. Their demeanor is such. They're sponges. They want to learn. I think it's important not to overload them. I always worry about expectations, particularly when you're on a team. that has some pretty good vets and has had a little bit of success. I think it will be important for us with those guys to define success properly. And for me, what I'm seeing right now on the court is that."

Monday will give us the first chance to see Flemings and Ejiofor in action and see if they are ready to make a claim for a rotational spot.

3. Kingston Flemings talks about his first traning camp experience

Adjusting to life in the NBA is hard for any rookie, but it might be the hardest on point guards.

The good news for Kingston Flemings is that the Hawks have a veteran team and he is not needed in a superstar role right away. He will be given time to grow as a player and find his niche on this team. Flemings talked after Friday's practice about how his first NBA training camp was going:

" It was good. I mean, like Coach said, everyone's playing fast, hard on defense, you know, super competitive, fun. Everyone's talking the whole time, so it was exciting."

4. Lu Dort and Zuby Ejiofor's growing relationship

Dort had a reputation in Oklahoma City as a phsyical defender who could set the tone for his team each and every night. The Thunder are filled with great defensive players, but Dort was arguably the heart and soul for the Thunder on that end.

To a lesser degree, Zuby Ejiofor had some of those same qualities at Saint Johns. He was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and the leader for one of the most talented teams in the country last season and while he is not going to have as large of role in his rookie season, Ejiofor is getting to pick Dort's brain and he talked about that experience today:

"Obviously, you know, he was in OKC and stuff like that. You know, really physical, strong body for his size. I think we've somewhat kind of grew a relationship here and there, you know, since he's been here. And so it's, you know, pretty cool to, you know, experience. But, yeah, just sitting on the side, you know, just watching him and seeing how physical he is, you know, his communication levels, you know, throughout the entire, you know, defensive possessions. It's something that I'm, you know, just picking up on, you know, and not just Lu, but, you know, Nickeil (Alexander-Walker). You know, everybody, I think, you know, just has some sort of, you know, competitive spirit. on both sides of the ball, so it's really just cool to experience."