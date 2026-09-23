Three Burning Questions Ahead of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp

Training camp doesn't carry the same importance for NBA teams that it does in other sports. It's only a few days, and all competition is internal. However, it's a good opportunity to build chemistry and start to nail down rotation patterns. Specifically, there are multiple questions about Atlanta's rotation that will be answered - at first - by the evaluation head coach Quin Snyder forms at training camp.

Atlanta's recent trade for Dorian Finney-Smith does cut down the roster, as Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard are both gone in the deal. In my opinion, DFS isn't likely to be a huge factor in training camp. He's a veteran player who's very familiar with acclimating to a new team. He's been traded four times in his career, and Atlanta likely has a defined role for him as a 3&D option. I would not expect him to get a ton of work in training camp.

Instead, there are several other questions about the 2026-27 Atlanta Hawks that are going to be far harder to answer. The path to answering them starts in Nashville.

Kingston Flemings' Jumper?

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) attempts a three-point basket Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway (1) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long for former Houston standout Kingston Flemings to make a positive impression in the NBA. He was an impressive facilitator during his time on the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Summer League circuits. Flemings found open teammates, created good looks, and didn't turn the ball over. However, his abilities as a jump shooter remain concerning.

Flemings shot 30.8% from the field in Summer League. That simply isn't going to cut it at the NBA level. The good news is that Summer League efficiency is rarely a predictor of future performance. There's plenty of time for the young Hawks point guard to show growth in this area. Even so, it'd be encouraging if he were able to put up some better results as a shooter in the scrimmage portions of training camp.

Dort or CJ?

Oct 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The case for starting CJ McCollum or Lu Dort next to Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the first five is one that is going to be resolved in the regular season. Unless Snyder is already insistent on a certain approach, it would be impossible for either player to show enough in a few days to end the competition.

By playing CJ, the Hawks would likely be a better offense. McCollum's shooting (career 39.5% shooter from deep on 6.4 attempts per game) makes up for the lack of spacing in Daniels' game. However, McCollum's defensive effort is going to wax and wane during the regular season due to his age. In contrast, Dort has earned a reputation as one of the most physical perimeter defenders in the league.

The problem is that he's coming off a season where he shot 34.4% from deep. He does have two seasons of shooting above 39% on decent volume prior to that down season, but it's possible that those numbers were simply a product of OKC's system.

Even so, it'll be interesting how the chemistry between the starters flows when either of McCollum or Dort are in the scrimmages.

Who's The Third Center?

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center PJ Hall (16) handles the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) during first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my opinion, this is the most important offseason question for the Hawks, and training camp will be the first step in answering it. Henri Veesaar may not have been a huge part of Atlanta's plans this season, but he was a good contingency option for them to have. He's now out for the entire season.

His injury leaves three realistic candidates to be the third center: Zuby Ejiofor, Asa Newell, and Mo Gueye. Onyeka Okongwu is not going anywhere, and Jock Landale got paid this offseason to be his backup. Dorian Finney-Smith has played some small-ball center in certain lineups during his career, but he's 33 years old and coming off arguably the worst season of his career. It's a look the Hawks might try at times during the season, but I'd be surprised if he were a serious candidate to be the third center.

Rather, it'll be on Newell to show growth as a sophomore and Ejiofor to show that he's already ready for NBA physicality. Gueye is currently injured while recovering from a foot injury, but he could factor into the competition once he's healthy. Therefore, Newell and Ejiofor seem like the names to watch here. It'll come down to which player can show enough defensive value to stay on the court while bringing rebounding value and some offensive contribution when necessary.

That effort and overall understanding of the system is going to be tested in camp by Snyder and his coaching staff. Both players could earn some opportunities as the third center, but training camp provides an opportunity for one of them to stake an early claim.