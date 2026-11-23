If you woke up this morning and took a look at the NBA standings, you might be surprised to find the Atlanta Hawks in a three-way tie for second place.

Yes, those Atlanta Hawks.

It is very, very early right now, but that is where the Hawks are sitting ahead of a Black Friday showdown with the Boston Celtics. The Hawks took down the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, with the defense holding the opponent to under 100 points for the second consecutive.

So what does the box score of this game tell you? What are three things that it does not tell you?

What the box score tells you

Cade Cunningham had his worst game of the year: Cunningham has been playing like one of the five best players in the NBA this season and over the past two seasons, has been one of the few players who has gotten the better of Dyson Daniels. Yesterday was not one of those days, as Daniels and Lu Dort frustrated him on the way to a five point, six turnover outing from the All-NBA guard.

Hawks dominated the boards: Just a couple of days after getting beat up on the glass by the Charlotte Hornets, the Hawks won the rebounding battle against the Pistons 62-43, including having a 27-6 advantage in second-chance points. Every player who played for the Hawks, with the exception of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, had at least four rebounds, and that gave the Hawks the possession edge on a day when they did not shoot the ball particularly well.

Fourth quarter domination: The Hawks trailed by 11 heading into the fourth quarter and it looked like they were going to not be able to beat the Pistons, something they only did once in four tries last season. Then, a 18-0 run to start the quarter gave the Hawks the lead and Atlanta ended up winning the fourth quarter by a score of 33-12. Detroit shot 31.3% from the field and 33% from three in the final quarter and the Hawks earned a key victory.

Hawks bench dominated: Corey Kispert scored 18 points, Lu Dort had 16 and a great defensive game, while Aaron Wiggins and Zuby Ejiofor made plays as well. Wiggins and Ejiofor may not have had the stats that the other two did, but both made their presence felt.

What the box score won't tell you

Hawks death lineup: The lineup of Dyson Daniels, Kispert, Dort, Wiggins, and Ejiofor was the lineup that led the way in the fourth quarter and gave the Hawks the win. Will this be a lineup that Quin Snyder continues to lean on? Possibly given the amount of success it had against a really good Pistons team.

Hawks are 8-0 with Zuby Ejiofor as the backup center: With Jock Landale hurt, Zuby Ejiofor has been asked to play real minutes in his rookie season and his impact goes beyond the box score. He plays with a certain toughness and physicality, as well as defensive instincts and awareness.

Hawks offense flows better with Kingston Flemings as the starter: Flemings had a tough day shooting the ball in his first game back since the Hawks last loss to the Bulls, but the offense got quality looks time and again with him in the lineup. He and Daniels are the best passers on the team, but it takes a lot of pressure off Daniels as the passer and Flemings ability to get to the rim is already helping this team.