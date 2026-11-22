Make it a four-game winning streak for the Atlanta Hawks.

In what might have been their best performance of the season, the Atlanta Hawks stormed back from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to get a 10-point win over the Detroit Pistons, a team that gave the Hawks a lot of fits last season. This was the start of a tough five-game stretch for the Hawks, with road games against the Celtics, Knicks, and Heat coming up next before hosting the Pacers on Dec. 3rd. It was a defensive-minded win, which should give Hawks fans hope, as they went toe-to-toe with one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

Here are our biggest takeaways from tonight's game.

1. Fourth quarter explosion

The Hawks defense played reasonably well for most of the game, but gave up 33 points in the third quarter to Detroit and trailed by 11 entering the final frame.

Then, an 18-0 run gave the Hawks the lead and at the end of the quarter, Atlanta outscored the Pistons 33-12 and held them to 5-for-16 shooting from the floor and 2-for-6 from three , forcing seven Pistons turnovers. The Hawks scored 11 points off those seven turnovers and it was that end of the floor that sparked the big run for the team that won them the game.

In the fourth quarter, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lu Dort combined for 20 of the Hawks 33 points. The Hawks shot 45.8% from the field and 38.5% from three in the fourth and closed out a huge win.

2. Lu Dort and Dyson Daniels hold Cade Cunningham to five points

This was the exact kind of game that the Hawks got Lu Dort for when they made the trade with the Thunder.

Cade Cunningham has played like a legitimate MVP candidate this season and has given Dyson Daniels plenty of problems before. Daniels played much better against him today when guarding him, but having Dort to come in the game and also frustrate Cunningham was what the Hawks envisioned when he was added to the team. Cunningham finished with five points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field and six turnovers. He did have 15 assists, but the Hawks are fine with other players beating them.

Cunningham has been one of the five best players in the NBA this season, but the Hawks put the defensive clamps on him today with Daniels and Dort.

3. Corey Kispert shines

Before the season and even into the preseason, Corey Kispert was talked about as the only real negative contract the Hawks had on their roster. He was on the outside looking in when it came to the rotation, but injuries have given him a path to playing time, and he has made the most of it. Today's game against the Pistons was his masterpiece.

Kispert came off the bench to score 18 points, second most on the team, and shot 7-for-13 from the field, finishing as the Hawks second leading scorer in the game. He was critical in the Hawks comeback in the fourth quarter and should remain in the rotation going forward.

4. Hawks Bench out plays their starters

Aside from Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, it was not a good day for the rest of the Hawks starters.

The bench however, is what won the Hawks the game.

Here are the plus/minus for each player that came off the bench:

Lu Dort: +20

Aaron Wiggins: +18

Zuby Ejiofor: +20

Corey Kispert: +21

Each one of those players played at least 18 minutes, with Dort playing 31. It was a terrific performance for Atlanta and should give them confidence going forward.

4. Atlanta wins the rebounding and second chance battle

Despite the win over the Hornets on Friday night, the Hawks got beaten up on the glass and outscored 29-11 when it came to second chance points.

Against one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA (who was without Jalen Duren to be fair), the Hawks won the rebounding battle 62-43 and had 27 second chance points compared to the Pistons six. It was a decisive win for the Hawks in a spot where they were not projected to have an advantage when the game started.