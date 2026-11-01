Biggest Atlanta Hawks Winners and Losers From Week 2: CJ McCollum's Struggles Continue

It was not a good week two for the Atlanta Hawks.

After starting the year 2-1, Atlanta proceeded to go 1-3 last week, and two of the three losses were by double digits, including a dismal 22-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. This team has a lot to figure out, and they have had a shakier start to the season than they might have hoped.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the week.

Winner: Kingston Flemings

Oct 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (4) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think that Flemings was the standout for the Hawks this week, and he is beginning to make his case to be in the starting lineup. He is the only true point guard on the team, and does a good job of setting his teammates up on offense and is feisty on defense.

This week, Flemings had his best game of the season when Atlanta faced Miami. Flemings finished the game scoring 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting while also handing out five assists and getting five rebounds. For the week, Flemings averaged 10.8 PPG on 60.7% shooting from the floor and 44.4% from three, while also averaging 5.0 assists per game.

He may need to show some consistency before he is a starter, but it was a good week for the No. 8 overall pick.

Loser: CJ McCollum

Another reason that Flemings might become a starter at some point is the fact that CJ McCollum has not been playing well to start the year. He as disastrous in the Hawks win over the Cavs, shooting 1-for-8 and turning it over four times and all week long, he was the biggest weak link for the Hawks on defense.

The numbers in and of themself are not terrible for McCollum. He averaged 13.0 PPG on 47.6% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three. But the lack of playmaking and the defensive struggles made it a rough week for McCollum.

Winner: Aaron Wiggins

Save for the disaster against the Pelicans, it was a pretty solid week for Wiggins, who continues to impress after coming over from Oklahoma City in a trade.

This week, Wiggins had his best game as a Hawk, scoring 20 points as the Hawks beat the Cavaliers and overall for the week, he shot 44% from the field and 37% from three. Wiggins has been one of the Hawks best players this season and while far from perfect, he had another standout week.

Loser: Jalen Johnson

Until Johnson can get going, I think this Hawks offense is going to have a hard time doing anything.

Johnson had another inefficient week, shooting 39.6% from the field and 35.5% from three and was a team worst -13.8 when on the court, nearly five points worse than any other player on the team.

Instead of coming out and showing improvement, Johnson still looks like the same player he was in the playoff series against the Knicks. That version of Johnson is not going to get this team back to the playoffs and he needs to be better all around, whether it is shooting or turning the ball over.

Loser: Dyson Daniels

In every game this week, Daniels scored fewer than 10 points. He shot 34.5% from the field and was still a non-shooter on the floor.

While Daniels shooting struggles are not uncommon, he typically finds ways to affect the game as a passer and a rebounder, but that was not the case this week. The defense is still pretty strong for Daniels, but his offensive struggles are in the spotlight once again and Quin Snyder is going to have to figure out how to get things rolling for this team on that end of the floor.