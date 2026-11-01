Four Biggest Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Halloween Loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks did not come to play tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road, and it was obvious from tip-off.

Throughout the game, the Pelicans clearly had more energy than the Hawks, which eventually showed in the final score. However, Atlanta will be back in action on Monday against the Indiana Pacers for a chance to bounce back from this embarrassing loss.

Jalen Johnson could also pick up an ankle injury in the second half, which could affect whether he plays Monday night.

1. First half struggles

Oct 31, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half, the Hawks came out looking very out of it, and it showed in them getting blown out before halftime. Atlanta's key issues were defending the paint, second-chance scoring, and taking care of the ball.

By halftime, the Hawks had allowed 23 points off turnovers, 32 points in the paint, and 15 second-chance points.

The Hawks' offensive struggles stood out in their poor shooting, going 41% from the field and 20% from three-point range. New Orleans made it hard for Atlanta tonight, holding them to just 48 points in the first half.

Atlanta would finish the night with 12 assists, below their season average of 20, and held under 100 points for the first time this season.

2. No answers on defense

Oct 31, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (41) passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Atlanta struggled mightily to get stops as the Pelicans shot 54% from the field and scored 63 first-half points. What stood out most was the Pelicans' ability to create easy scoring opportunities, as they outhustled the Hawks on offense, especially on the glass.

To finish the night, the Pelicans shot 57% from the field, 41% from three, and 80% from the free -throw line. New Orleans had five players score in double figures, with Saddiq Bey scoring 25 points off the bench and Jeremiah Fears scoring 20.

3. CJ McCollum

Oct 31, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) passes around New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his homecoming, McCollum returned to play against his former NBA team, the Pelicans, and did not disappoint. In a solid offensive showing, McCollum scored 14 points on 55/40/100% shooting splits.

4. Kingston Flemings

Oct 31, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (4) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the rookie didn't play many meaningful minutes, he played a solid game for Atlanta. What stood out most was his efficiency and defensive prowess. However, that was overshadowed by his eventual ejection after he threw an elbow at Pelicans guard Bryce McGowens.

In his minutes, Flemings finished with 12 points, six assists, two rebounds, and four steals on 50/100/50% shooting splits.