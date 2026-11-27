Fresh off a strong win over the Detroit Pistons, the Atlanta Hawks have plenty to be thankful for this season. They've won four straight, including impressive wins over the OKC Thunder and Pistons, to hold serve in the top five of the Eastern Conference. They're one of the best rebounding teams in the league as they're currently 5th in rebounds per game and 2nd in offensive rebounds. On defense, they force steals at an incredible rate (2nd in steals per game), and they're 6th in overall defensive rating.

All of those skills are going to be tested against the Boston Celtics tonight. Although they've had some bad losses as of late to the Kings and Warriors, the Celtics are still playing like one of the three best teams in the Eastern Conference on the whole. They've got a very deep bench, Jayson Tatum is back at the helm and new addition Paul George is playing some of his best basketball in years. Make no mistake - this is going to be a very important measuring stick for the Hawks at this stage of the season.

If they can win tonight, it's also huge for their NBA Cup path as they'd clinch the group title and advance to the knockout stages. The Hawks made the semifinals of the NBA Cup in the tournament's second year, but fell short against the Bucks, who went on to win the tournament. Last season, they missed the knockout rounds entirely.

While winning the Cup isn't always a predictor of postseason success, the reigning NBA Cup champions - the New York Knicks - certainly proved that it can be the hallmark of bigger things. It's a great opportunity for Atlanta to show they're a true force in the Eastern Conference.

How can they get a win tonight?

Game Preview

Protecting The Paint

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston's team profile is very interesting - their shot diet heavily skews towards three-pointers and doesn't place as much emphasis on shots inside the restricted area. They attempt the 5th-fewest shots in the paint and convert those shots into points at the 16th-highest clip in the NBA. However, they might switch that strategy up against Atlanta.

On defense, the Hawks concede the sixth-worst percentage in the restricted area on the third-most attempts. Their paint defense just hasn't been very good this year. That's a problem when guarding Jayson Tatum. He attempts 4.9 shots at the rim per game, which is in the 93rd percentile at his position and draws a lot of contact due to his aggressiveness. Not only has Atlanta been rather leaky in that area, but they're 15th in opponent free-throw rate. Slowing Tatum down with Dyson Daniels and putting Jalen Johnson on someone like Neemias Queta or Mitchell Robinson has to be in consideration since Daniels has the strength to cut off his driving lanes and the active hands to force turnovers.

Double-O-17

When looking at recent history, Onyeka Okongwu is set up for a great game against the Celtics. In his last five games, he's scored 15+ points, shot 50% or better, and made 2+ threes in four of those five matchups. Outside of a total stinker where he scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds, OO's been very solid against Boston, and they'll need him to be great again tonight.

He's done a great job against Queta, holding him to 6.5 points per 100 possessions and guarding him on 93 possessions over the past two seasons. In that same period, Queta's only been able to hold OO to 20.9 points on 55.9 TS%. Queta's lack of dominant size means that he doesn't have the strength advantage on Okongwu that other centers might.

His numbers get even better against Mitchell Robinson. Robinson isn't much of an offensive threat regardless, but Okongwu has held him to 9.6 points on 94 possessions. While Robinson does technically have a TS% of 100% in those possessions, he attempts such a small number of shots per game that it's not relevant. The real story is how he struggles to guard Okongwu, who averages 26.8 points per 100 possessions on 82.9 TS% in the 79 possessions Robinson has guarded him for. It's not an overly large sample, but Okongwu's strong numbers against both of Boston's starting centers make him a central part of Atlanta's plan for success in this matchup.

Boston Bench Mob

Nov 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Both teams have pretty solid second units and I think this game could come down to which one makes a bigger difference. The Celtics are 7th in bench points per game while Atlanta is 10th. I'm most interested to watch the differences in performance between Jordan Walsh and Payton Pritchard in comparison to Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort.

Wiggins has been a consistent flamethrower off the bench for the Hawks and he's still shooting 40.5% from deep while scoring 13.9 points a night. Dort made a massive difference in Atlanta's win over the Pistons - his physicality on defense was key to a quiet performance from Cade Cunningham. For Boston, Pritchard has long been their first shooter off the bench, but he's actually having a quiet season on the whole. He's shooting just 34.2% from deep thus far after being a career 39.9% shooter from behind the arc. However, he's coming off a game against the Wizards where he made four threes, so there's some recent momentum working in his favor. Walsh is a consistent defensive pest who could make scoring difficult for NAW.

Spread: Hawks +9.5 (-105), Celtics -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Hawks +340, Celtics -430

Total points scored: 222.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Injury Report

For Atlanta, CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, Asa Newell, Mo Gueye, and Henri Veesaar are all out. For Boston, Mitchell Robinson is questionable as a game-time decision.

Projected Starters

Hawks

G - Dyson Daniels

G - Kingston Flemings

G/F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Celtics

G - Derrick White

G - Sam Hauser

F - Paul George

F - Jayson Tatum

C - Neemias Queta

Final Score Prediction

Boston Celtics 124, Atlanta Hawks 118

I think it'll be a pretty close game, but I'm not confident that Atlanta has the perimeter defense to stop Boston's plethora of shooting talent. I predict that the Celtics will get out to an early lead, but Atlanta will put together a great second effort to make it a tight fourth quarter. While Boston has shown some issues in execution during the 4th quarter, I don't think Atlanta can get enough stops late to win this game.