The Atlanta Hawks have had their fair share of rough patches thus far, but there's no question that they're coming off one of their best performances of the season thus far.

Oklahoma City isn't quite as formidable as they were last year due to their injuries. Still, the Hawks led for 81% of the game, shot 40% from deep against a still-stout defense, outmuscled them on the offensive boards and walked out of Paycom Center with a 117-112 win. They're now 6-3 on the road, which is the sixth-best road record in the entire NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still had 34 points, but the Hawks made him work for every bit of it. Forcing him to take 29 shots and clamping down on the rest of OKC's ball-handlers made their offense one-dimensional. It also helped that Atlanta got huge games off the bench from both Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins in their returns to their old home court. Dort had 16 points and two steals while Wiggins responded to his elevation into the starting lineup with a blistering four makes from deep and 14 points on the night.

Missed shots from Jared McCain and SGA loomed large down the stretch of this game, but there's no question Atlanta did everything they needed to win. They performed well in the fast break, which carried over from their last game, to the tune of a 24-9 edge in fast-break points. The up-tempo style and aggression early in the offensive process seem to pay dividends for this team, and I'd expect them to continue it against the Hornets.

Charlotte's coming off three straight losses and they got resoundingly blown out by the Hawks in October to the tune of a 128-81 defeat. However, this team has some fight still. They narrowly lost to the Lakers in their last game after Quentin Grimes dropped 47 points on their defense. They'll be looking to make up for that against Atlanta tonight - do the Hawks have enough to seal the win?

Game Preview

Transition Time

Oct 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the best teams in the NBA at translating turnovers into offense. They rank 2nd in the NBA in steals per game, and they lead the league in transition points per game. A large amount of their proficiency in that area can be attributed to Dyson Daniels, who's responsible for a 2.1% increase in defensive turnovers when he's on the court. Nickeil Alexander-Walker's influence on turnovers is also incredibly strong - Atlanta's defensive turnover percentage increases by 3.8% in his minutes.

When both NAW and Daniels are on the court, the Hawks force a turnover on 20% of 100 defensive possessions. Without either, they only force a turnover on 13.9% of that same sample of defensive possessions. The combination of both is critical towards punishing the limitations of opposing ball handlers, and it's a huge factor against the Hornets. Charlotte is 5th in transition points conceded and 30th in turnovers per game. That's a recipe for disaster against a team that can rack up tons of easy buckets in transition by capitalizing on opponents' mistakes.

Get It Off The Glass

Oct 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) passes the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest strength of this Hornets team is on the glass. They lead the NBA in offensive rebounds per game, average the 10th-most defensive rebounds per game, and have three centers who are above in the 80th percentile in either offensive or defensive rebounding. Specifically, Naz Reid is averaging 7.2 defensive rebounds per game (99th percentile), and Moussa Diabate averages a whopping 5.3 offensive rebounds per game (100th percentile).

Some of these rebounds come off missed shots. Charlotte averages the fewest points and the lowest team FG% per game in the NBA. They are not a great offense, and they miss a lot of shots. Even so, the Hawks have their work cut out for them on the glass tonight, and they'll have to work to make sure the rebounding edge doesn't hurt them.

A Wiggins Welcome

Nov 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins (2) shoots a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte's three-point effectiveness is a huge weakness for them. They shoot only 31.4% from deep as a team while taking 45.4 threes a game. For context, that's the worst shooting percentage from deep in the entire NBA on the highest volume of threes per game league-wide. They live and die by three-point variance. Most nights, that variance doesn't swing in their favor.

Therefore, it's an even bigger problem for them to be without Grayson Allen. Allen's been hitting a ridiculous 45.4% of his threes while taking 7.5 of them a night. That's an absurd combination of volume and efficiency for a team that desperately needs him on a nightly basis. It's why I think Aaron Wiggins could be a critical factor in this game - he's been having a ridiculous shooting season. Wiggins is currently hitting 40% of his threes on seven attempts a night.

The possible absence of Kingston Flemings means that Wiggins could be relied upon as a starter. If he does, he'll get to benefit from a Hornets defense that allows teams to shoot 40.1% from deep, which is the worst mark in the NBA. It's a great matchup for shooters of his caliber to exploit.

Spread: Hawks -5.5 (-115), Charlotte Hornets +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Hornets +188, Hawks -225

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Injury Report

For Atlanta, Kingston Flemings is questionable, while CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, Asa Newell, Keshon Gilbert, Mo Gueye, and Henri Veesaar are all out. Charlotte will be without Grant Williams, Greyson Allen, Kon Knueppel, and Dennis Schroder.

Projected Starters

Hawks

G - Dyson Daniels

G - Aaron Wiggins

G/F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Hornets

G - Coby White

G - Brandon Miller

F - Sion James

F - Naz Reid

C - Moussa Diabate

Final Score Prediction

I think the Hawks are going to win this one without much resistance. It may not be as dominant of a blowout as the 128-81 result they forced the last time they faced Charlotte, but the Hawks have a huge advantage in transition, shooting, and overall defense. The Hornets are without one of their best shooters, and the Hawks are coming off a very impressive win with the rotation mostly intact.

There could be some problems on the boards since Jock Landale is out, meaning that there's a higher number of minutes being placed on Onyeka Okongwu and Zuby Ejiofor. Nevertheless, Landale isn't a very effective rebounder with consistency, and the Hawks should be able to bury Charlotte with enough threes to the point where it doesn't matter if Atlanta slightly loses the rebounding battle.

Hawks 124, Hornets 108