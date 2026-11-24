Most NBA fans would be surprised to look at the NBA standings and see the Atlanta Hawks in second place in the Eastern Conference. They are slightly ahead of teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat, teams most thought would be far ahead of the Hawks.

When you look closely at their 11-6 record, they have not had a lot of signature wins until this past week. In their current four-game winning streak, the Hawks have gotten a road win at Oklahoma City and a 10-point home win over the Pistons. The Thunder might not be the powerhouse they normally are, but they still have one of the best players in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and they have a real home-court advantage. The Pistons are a team that gave the Hawks a lot of problems last season, but Atlanta stifled superstar guard Cade Cunningham and outscored Detroit 33-12 in the fourth quarter to land their biggest win of the season.

The Hawks are always going to have their doubters because of the way they lost to the Knicks in the playoffs last season and because they don't have a "superstar" on their team. While they can't help that, they do have a chance to stake their claim as a top six team in the Eastern Conference in this upcoming four-game stretch that includes matchups on the road vs Boston, New York, Miami, and a home game against the Pacers.

Hawks big opportunity

The Celtics are currently on a four-game losing streak, including a pair of losses to the Kings and the Warriors, who are still without Stephen Curry. Prior to this losing streak though, Boston was 11-2 and had the top point differential in the Eastern Confernece. With Jayson Tatum and Paul George, as well as their past success as a franchise, this would still be a huge win for the Hawks.

There is not a lot I can say about what a win over the Knicks in Madison Square Garden would mean for this team. The Knicks bullied them over the final three games of their first round series and Atlanta talked about how that would be something that motivated them coming into this season. Can the additions of Kingston Flemings, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, and Zuby Ejiofor make the difference this time around?

Perhaps the biggest game of this upcoming stretch is the road game at Miami. The Heat dominated the Hawks in their only matchup of the season and Atlanta does not want to fall to 0-2 against their divisional rival.

The Pacers game in Atlanta could be huge if Tyrese Haliburton is able to make his return, though that is very much up in the air.

Even if the Hawks go 4-0 in these next four games (not likely), it is still very early in the season and there is a long way to go. However, this would be one of the most impressive stretches of any team in the NBA if they can find a way to win two or three of these games and continue to seperate from the play-in tournament part of the standings, a place the Hawks don't want to be in anytime soon.