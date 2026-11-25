The NBA calendar might be in February yet, but the rumor mill is going to be going strong regardless, though not at full strength.

One of the players who is going to be watched closely is Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis. Yes, the Wizards just traded for Davis, but the team is off to a 7-12 start, already paying Trae Young a $212 million extension, and likely has big extensions coming next offseason for Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. Davis has a $62 million player option for next season, but is going to want a big extension that pays him well beyond next year, and it won't be long before other players on the team are up for extensions as well, such as Tre Johnson.

That has led to speculation that if the offer is right, the Wizards could look to move Davis to get some value back, whether that is in assets or expiring contracts that give Washington financial flexibility. The latest report from NBA insider Jake Fischer says that interested teams are already lining up for Davis should he become available, and one of those teams is the Atlanta Hawks:

"The Raptors, as a result, continue to be mentioned as a team to watch — along with Golden State and Atlanta after both the Warriors and Hawks were also previously linked with Anthony Davis — if Washington ever reaches the point of making the 33-year-old available.

The Wizards, though, have not yet done so. Davis, in fact, just earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for leading Washington to a much-needed run of three consecutive wins after a 4-11 start.

Multiple team cap strategists have indicated to me in recent days that they still expect Washington to eventually invite offers for Davis, convinced that the Wizards can't afford to keep him after they committed nearly $215 million to Trae Young through 2029-30 if Young exercises a player option for that season.

In my checking, though, I'm getting pushback on such suggestions. My sense is that the Wizards have no imminent designs on moving Davis."

When looking at this report, though it does explicitly say Davis is not available right now, should we buy or sell the Hawks potential interest in Davis?

Buy or Sell

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I will reiterate again that the Wizards have not made Davis available for trade yet and that makes sense. While Washington is just 7-12, they are currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings and in position to possibly make the play-in tournament this season, which would be a step forward for them as a franchise. Davis has been their best player by far this season and if they trade him, they are more than likely going to get worse in the short term, barring a surprising return.

But it does make a lot of sense to move him if he keeps playing well and the right deal comes along. Could that come from the Hawks?

I am going to cop out and say that I am buying that the Hawks could have interest in Davis at a certain price, but selling any idea that he would be a perfect fit and the player that would take the Hawks over the top in the Eastern Conference.

On the surface, I think Davis would make Atlanta a much better team on defense with his rim protection skilss and his ability to rebound. The biggest weakness currently on the team is their lack of size and paint presence on defense, but Davis would fix that instantly. He would become the star the Hawks need and would give them a go to option every night that he is on the court.

But as I said earlier, he is far from a perfect fit.

Davis is best when he plays center, but he has been reluctant to play the position in his career and reportedly prefers to play the four. That would be a problem for the Hawks, since Jalen Johnson cannot play center. The biggest thing might be the on-court fit. The Hawks rely on Onyeka Okongwu to give them proper floor spacing as a stretch five, and while Davis is shooting 35.5% from three this season, a career best, he has been very up and down as a shooter in his career. He would need to be somewhat reliable as a shooter to help the spacing of this team, because Johnson is currently struggling to shoot from three, though I think he will improve, and Dyson Daniels is a non-shooter, but has been the Hawks' most valuable player this season, especially on defense.

Then there is the offcourt stuff. Davis has been mostly healthy this season, but he is 33 years old and has been one of the most injury-prone stars in the league for most of his career. When looking at his contract status, even if he picks up the option for next season, he will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2028. Will the Hawks be interested in extending him, or just hope to acquire him and hope they can make a run in the Eastern Conference this season or next? Extending him is fine, but it has to come at the right number.

Atlanta President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh is always on the lookout for deals that can improve his team, and I think at the right price, he would be interested in Davis, though that is just speculation. Davis is still one of the best players in the NBA, and he would be a huge upgrade to some of the Hawks' biggest weaknesses on their roster. In terms of star players, because of his age and injury history, not to mention contract status, he would not cost as much as other players of his caliber. That can be appealing, especially when you look at the Hawks' financial situation.

Atlanta is set up almost as well as anyone to make a big splash when the opportunity arises, but with extensions for Onyeka Okongwu, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Aaron Wiggins coming up, it might be time for the Hawks to strike and make a move for a player like Davis or another star. Because of all the reasons I have mentioned, don't be surprised if you see Atlanta mentioned as a suitor for star-level players between now and February.

Verdict: Buy, but not all the way.