Buying or Selling the Latest Atlanta Hawks-Jalen Duren Trade Rumor

NBA training camp is open, and the season is just three weeks away. The Atlanta Hawks have a full 15-man roster that is ready to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The East got more competitive this offseason, with Miami, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Cleveland making big trades to improve their roster in hopes of being able to challenge the Knicks at the top.

Atlanta did not make such a move, but they have set themselves up to do so when the opportunity presents itself. Atlanta has over $60 million in expiring salaries they could move if the right player became available, but who is that player?

Could it be Pistons center Jalen Duren?

Duren's restricted free agency saga this summer has been well documented and both he and the Pistons are still at an empasse. Duren has reportedly turned down large offers from the Pistons and he has until Thursday to decide whether or not he is going to play on the qualifying offer this season and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Pistons have reportedly been hesitant to trade Duren, but does that become more of a possibility the longer this goes on? If so, there are a number of teams that would be interested in a sign-and-trade for Duren, according to ESPN's Marc Spears, including the Atlanta Hawks:

"Jalen Duren, he's not even talked to Trajan (Langdan) for months. A Pistons source told me that there's still optimism that they think he'll sign the big deal. But if not, I'm hearing from an NBA GM that told me the Milwaukee Bucks, the Atlanta Hawks, the Sacramento Kings, and the Washington Wizards...have interest in a potential sign-and-trade"

So should Hawks fans be buying or selling this rumor?

Buy or Sell?

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Verdict: Sell (for now)

I think that the Hawks are going to make a big move to try and take a step as a team, but Duren being that player does not seem like something that Atlanta's President of Basketball Operations, Onsi Saleh, is going to be comfortable doing.

Sign-and-trades are tricky in the NBA and the Pistons would have all the leverage in this situation. They would not have to agree to any deal that they don't find worth it and I think the cost to acquire Duren would be rather large. Earlier this offseason, the Lakers sent two unprotected first-round picks and two unprotected first-round pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler, while also giving him a four-year $129 million deal. Kessler has flashed elite ability so far in his career, especially when it comes to rim protection and offensive rebounding.

But Kessler has struggled to stay healthy and has not had the kind of production that Duren has. Duren is one of the NBA's best rebounders and was an All-NBA selection last season. It would cost something similar when it comes to assets and Duren would command a bigger contract.

Is he worth that? Based off last postseason, the answer is no. Duren struggled defensively and was not always on the floor in important moments for Detroit, which has been responsible in part for this standoff.

Duren would help fix some of the Hawks rebounding issues, but he does not help them when it comes to rim protection and he cannot stretch the floor, which could be problematic next to Dyson Daniels. One of the struggles the Pistons had last season was having both Duren and Ausar Thomspon on the floor together, which hurt their spacing and offense. Atlanta would face similar problems.

Because the Hawks have the ability to do so given the amount of expiring contracts and draft picks they could offer to any team, Atlanta is going to be mentioned for big-time players that become available.

However, Duren's weaknesses make the Hawks worse, it would cost a fortune to get him, and I don't think this is the player to go all-in for. Now, if Duren actually takes the qualifying offer and becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer, that might make more sense because it would not cost the Hawks any assets other than cap space.

It might be worth revisiting this conversation next summer, but I am selling this hard right now.