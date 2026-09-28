NBA Live Updates: Jalen Duren Drama Escalates As Pistons Report to Media Day
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Welcome to the unofficial start to the 2026–27 NBA season.
Monday is media day for 28 of the NBA’s 30 teams, which means all players will be reporting to work and getting in front of a microphone to speak with the media along with any other TikTok dances their social media team requests. (Well, not all players. Looking at you, Jalen Duren.)
Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we track the biggest storylines and best moments throughout the day:
2026 NBA media day schedule for all 30 teams
Atlanta Hawks
Time (local), date, location: 10:30 a.m. Monday at PC&E Atlanta
Boston Celtics
Time (local), date, location: 12 p.m. Monday at Auerbach Center
Brooklyn Nets
Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at HSS Training Center
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Charlotte Hornets
Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at Spectrum Center
Chicago Bulls
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at United Center
Cleveland Cavaliers
Time (local), date, location: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Rocket Arena
Dallas Mavericks
Time (local), date, location: 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at American Airlines Center
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Denver Nuggets
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Ball Arena
Detroit Pistons
Time (local), date, location: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Little Caesars Arena
Golden State Warriors
Time (local), date, location: Monday at Chase Center
Houston Rockets
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Hilton Americas-Houston
Indiana Pacers
Time (local), date, location: Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Los Angeles Clippers
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Intuit Dome
Los Angeles Lakers
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at UCLA Health Training Center
Memphis Grizzlies
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at FedExForum
Miami Heat
Time (local), date, location: Monday at Kaseya Center
Milwaukee Bucks
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Froedert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center
Minnesota Timberwolves
Time (local), date, location: 1 p.m. Monday at Target Center
New Orleans Pelicans
Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at Smoothie King Center
New York Knicks
Time (local), date, location: Monday at MSG Training Center
Oklahoma City Thunder
Time (local), date, location: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Paycom Center
Orlando Magic
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at AdventHealth Training Center
Philadelphia 76ers
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex
Phoenix Suns
Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at Mortgage Matchup Center
Portland Trail Blazers
Time (local), date, location: 9 a.m. Monday at Moda Center
Sacramento Kings
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Kings practice facility and Golden 1 Center
San Antonio Spurs
Time (local), date, location: 9 a.m. Monday at Victory Capital Performance Center
Toronto Raptors
Time (local), date, location: 9 a.m. Monday at Hotel X
Utah Jazz
Time (local), date, location: Monday at Zions Bank Basketball Campus
Washington Wizards
Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at MedStar Health Performance Center
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Tom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger