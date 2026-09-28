NBA Live Updates: Jalen Duren Drama Escalates As Pistons Report to Media Day

Welcome to the unofficial start to the 2026–27 NBA season.

Monday is media day for 28 of the NBA’s 30 teams, which means all players will be reporting to work and getting in front of a microphone to speak with the media along with any other TikTok dances their social media team requests. (Well, not all players. Looking at you, Jalen Duren .)

Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we track the biggest storylines and best moments throughout the day:

2026 NBA media day schedule for all 30 teams

Atlanta Hawks

Time (local), date, location: 10:30 a.m. Monday at PC&E Atlanta

Boston Celtics

Time (local), date, location: 12 p.m. Monday at Auerbach Center

Brooklyn Nets

Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at HSS Training Center

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Charlotte Hornets

Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at Spectrum Center

Chicago Bulls

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at United Center

Cleveland Cavaliers

Time (local), date, location: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Rocket Arena

Dallas Mavericks

Time (local), date, location: 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at American Airlines Center

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Denver Nuggets

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Ball Arena

Detroit Pistons

Time (local), date, location: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Little Caesars Arena

Golden State Warriors

Time (local), date, location: Monday at Chase Center

Houston Rockets

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Hilton Americas-Houston

Indiana Pacers

Time (local), date, location: Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Los Angeles Clippers

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Intuit Dome

Los Angeles Lakers

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at UCLA Health Training Center

Memphis Grizzlies

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at FedExForum

Miami Heat

Time (local), date, location: Monday at Kaseya Center

Milwaukee Bucks

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Froedert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center

Minnesota Timberwolves

Time (local), date, location: 1 p.m. Monday at Target Center

New Orleans Pelicans

Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at Smoothie King Center

New York Knicks

Time (local), date, location: Monday at MSG Training Center

Oklahoma City Thunder

Time (local), date, location: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Paycom Center

Orlando Magic

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at AdventHealth Training Center

Philadelphia 76ers

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex

Phoenix Suns

Time (local), date, location: 10 a.m. Monday at Mortgage Matchup Center

Portland Trail Blazers

Time (local), date, location: 9 a.m. Monday at Moda Center

Sacramento Kings

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at Kings practice facility and Golden 1 Center

San Antonio Spurs

Time (local), date, location: 9 a.m. Monday at Victory Capital Performance Center

Toronto Raptors

Time (local), date, location: 9 a.m. Monday at Hotel X

Utah Jazz

Time (local), date, location: Monday at Zions Bank Basketball Campus

Washington Wizards

Time (local), date, location: 11 a.m. Monday at MedStar Health Performance Center

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