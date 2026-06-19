Every 2026 Draft Pick the Atlanta Hawks Own (And How They'll Use Them)

The 2026 NBA Draft continues to inch closer and it will be the first major milestone of the offseason.

Unlike the NFL, the NBA has its draft before free agency and it will be a chance for teams to add young talent before evaluating how they will add veterans through free agency and through trades.

The Atlanta Hawks will have three picks in the upcoming draft, including the No. 8 overall. Atlanta is the only playoff team that has a top ten pick and they can use it to add to what is already a talented young core.

There are a few different directions the Hawks could go with each of their picks. Here is what I think is going to happen.

No. 8 overall pick

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While nothing is ever set in stone in the NBA Draft, it is a pretty safe assumption that the top four of this draft is going to include AJ Dybatnsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson. The real intrigue is going to begin with the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5 and what Los Angeles, then Brooklyn, and then Sacramento do will obviously affect how the Hawks go about the No. 8 pick.

I will say that it would not be surprising to see the Hawks move down the board from this pick. We only have one draft to evaluate how President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh is going about things, but he moved from 13 to 23 last draft and got a very valuable pick from New Orleans that turned into the No. 8 pick.

If the draft does shake out at the top as projected, either Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr, or Mikel Brown Jr will be available for the Hawks. If there were to be a surprise or two ahead of the No. 8 pick, then the Hawks could have as many as three of those players available for them to try and fill that backcourt hole that they have.

Since trading Trae Young in January, the Hawks have had a big hole to fill at point guard. The NBA playoffs highlighted their issue with half-court scoring and shot creation, and this seems like a perfect spot to fill this hole. While this player may not start right away, they should be able to be a valuable bench piece early on, replacing the Gabe Vincent minutes.

This pick is going to come down to which hole the Hawks would rather fill or if they want to move down. We have talked about the backcourt problem the Hawks have to figure out, but they also need to add to the center position this offseason. If they stick at No. 8, will they look at adding Michigan center Aday Mara?

I think Atlanta is going to take the best guard available to them at No. 8 and I project that to be Flemings. He can get downhill and put pressure on the rim, is a solid defender, and good shooter. His size may concern some, but I think Flemings would be a nice choice and the potential point guard of the future.

Pick: Kingston Flemings

No. 23 overall pick

This might be obvious, but what the Hawks do at No. 8 is going to affect what they do at No. 8. If they take Flemings, they are likely not going to take a guard at No. 23. There should be some center prospects to choose from, but if a wing player falls and they are high on the Hawks board, Saleh is not going to hesitate taking the best player available, whoever that might be.

One player that I have circled for the Hawks at No. 23 is Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance. Quaintance is one of the most talented prospects in this class, especially on defense, but his kenee injuries might scare teams from drafting him too high. If he falls, I think the Hawks should certainly look to add him and be patient as he continues to get healthy.

If this bet works out, the Hawks could come away with not one but two top talents in this draft and it could raise their ceiling significantly.

Pick: Jayden Quaintance

No. 57 overall pick

I think there is a strong chance that this pick could be moved or become a non-guaranteed contract, and I think the Hawks will just simply take the top player on their board.

I think players like Duke's Maliq Brown, Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso, Purdue guard Brayden Smith, Tennessee's Jakobie Gillespie or Ohio State's Bruce Thornton would be solid selections.

I think if he is there, Brown would give Atlanta another solid defender and one that could even play at some point this seaosn.

Pick: Maliq Brown