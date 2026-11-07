Four Big Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks' NBA Cup Victory Against the Washington Wizards
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Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this one after a nice victory over the Washington Wizards and looked to repeat the result. However, despite a runaway win last time, the Hawks found themselves in a much closer game this time, as the Wizards seemed to have their offense clicking.
Things got a bit crazier in the fourth quarter, when the Hawks nearly lost a nail-biter. Let's take a look at how Atlanta escaped with their third straight win.
1. Interesting first half
To start, the Hawks looked like they'd steal this one early, but after jumping out to a 10-point lead, the Wizards fought back. In the first half, Atlanta dished out the ball well with 19 assists, but the key to Washington staying close was Atlanta's 10 first-half turnovers.
However, in the second half, the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter as they adjusted to the Wizards' pick-and-roll action. This lead lasted only through the third quarter, as the fourth quarter proved very competitive.
2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker dominates again
After a noteworthy performance against Washington earlier, Alexander-Walker returned the favor tonight after a hot start. In the first half, Alexander-Walker finished with 16 points on 50% shooting from the field but struggled in the second half, finishing with 28 points on 35% shooting.
3. Hawks make needed adjustments in the second half
Coming into this game, the Wizards struggled to shoot the three-pointer, but tonight they would fix that issue. Before the second half, the Wizards got whatever they wanted offensively, and after some halftime adjustments, Atlanta responded in a big way despite a tough third quarter.
In the second half, Atlanta seemed to stop the Wizards' easy alley-oop attempts and force turnovers through deflections. This helped Atlanta score 13 of 26 points off Wizards turnovers in the second half.
A crucial late-game play came when Okongwu blocked Trae Young's alley-oop attempt in the final minute, helping secure the Hawks' win.
4. Dyson Daniels near triple double
One of the more surprising performances for Atlanta tonight was Daniels. It wasn't necessarily that Daniels had an all-around performance, but that he finished with a near triple-double, as he'd only had two before tonight. The annoying part about Daniels not getting the triple-double was that he couldn't grab one more rebound, as he had a few slip through his hands, and he finished with 13 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.
Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.Follow Kahlil_McCuller