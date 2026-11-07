Four Big Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks' NBA Cup Victory Against the Washington Wizards

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this one after a nice victory over the Washington Wizards and looked to repeat the result. However, despite a runaway win last time, the Hawks found themselves in a much closer game this time, as the Wizards seemed to have their offense clicking.

Things got a bit crazier in the fourth quarter, when the Hawks nearly lost a nail-biter. Let's take a look at how Atlanta escaped with their third straight win.

1. Interesting first half

Nov 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) celebrates with Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during a timeout against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start, the Hawks looked like they'd steal this one early, but after jumping out to a 10-point lead, the Wizards fought back. In the first half, Atlanta dished out the ball well with 19 assists, but the key to Washington staying close was Atlanta's 10 first-half turnovers.

However, in the second half, the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter as they adjusted to the Wizards' pick-and-roll action. This lead lasted only through the third quarter, as the fourth quarter proved very competitive.

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker dominates again

Nov 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a noteworthy performance against Washington earlier, Alexander-Walker returned the favor tonight after a hot start. In the first half, Alexander-Walker finished with 16 points on 50% shooting from the field but struggled in the second half, finishing with 28 points on 35% shooting.

3. Hawks make needed adjustments in the second half

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and forward Corey Kispert (24) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into this game, the Wizards struggled to shoot the three-pointer, but tonight they would fix that issue. Before the second half, the Wizards got whatever they wanted offensively, and after some halftime adjustments, Atlanta responded in a big way despite a tough third quarter.

In the second half, Atlanta seemed to stop the Wizards' easy alley-oop attempts and force turnovers through deflections. This helped Atlanta score 13 of 26 points off Wizards turnovers in the second half.

A crucial late-game play came when Okongwu blocked Trae Young's alley-oop attempt in the final minute, helping secure the Hawks' win.

4. Dyson Daniels near triple double

Nov 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots over Washington Wizards center Deandre Ayton (8) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more surprising performances for Atlanta tonight was Daniels. It wasn't necessarily that Daniels had an all-around performance, but that he finished with a near triple-double, as he'd only had two before tonight. The annoying part about Daniels not getting the triple-double was that he couldn't grab one more rebound, as he had a few slip through his hands, and he finished with 13 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.