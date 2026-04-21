Four Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks Comeback Game Two Victory Against the Knicks
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Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks looked to bounce back from a rough game one loss in New York on Saturday. However, not only did they respond, but the Hawks also came back from down 14 points to secure a much-needed victory on the road.
1. Easy opportunities for New York
In the first half, the Hawks were giving New York too many easy buckets in the paint, and it nearly backfired on them as they got outscored 16 to 3 in second-chance points. This would help New York secure a seven-point lead going into halftime and go up by as much as 14 points in the second half. As a result, they would end the game outscoring Atlanta 24 to 9 in second-chance points.
2. Jalen Johnson bounce back
To start the game, Johnson didn't look like his usual self again, attempting only 4 shots in the first half and going 0/4. However, Johnson stormed back in the second half and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Johnson must find a way to be more aggressive in the next couple of games, as the Hawks are headed back home with a much-anticipated home court advantage for support. Johnson will likely be more aggressive, as he must have gained much-needed confidence from his clutch play down the stretch.
3. CJ McCollum
The undisputed savior and, now, the new most hated player in New York is none other than McCollum, who put on a show in this game. Tonight, in the first half, McCollum finished with 18 points, and would follow that up in the second half with 14 more to finish with 32 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. McCollum also had a clutch basket to help the Hawks take the lead in a close fourth quarter.
The Hawks figured out how to get more action in the pick-and-roll throughout the second half, and in the fourth quarter, McCollum took advantage, getting easy buckets near the basket, especially in the final minutes.
4. Fourth quarter response
The Hawks, to start the second half, looked as if they were headed for a similar ending to game one until they snapped back in the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter, the Hawks went on an 11-0 scoring run in the last four minutes of the game, capped by a clutch shot from McCollum and a much-needed defensive stop from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, which led to a monstrous dunk from Johnson.
In these final few minutes, Atlanta showed what they could be as a team if they played with this much consistency and confidence. Heading home for games three and four, the Hawks have all the momentum needed to nearly put this series away, as they have taken home-court advantage with this win.
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Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.Follow Kahlil_McCuller