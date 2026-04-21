Four Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks Comeback Game Two Victory Against the Knicks

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks looked to bounce back from a rough game one loss in New York on Saturday. However, not only did they respond, but the Hawks also came back from down 14 points to secure a much-needed victory on the road.

1. Easy opportunities for New York

Apr 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) hangs on the rim after a dunk against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) and forward Jalen Johnson (1) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the first half, the Hawks were giving New York too many easy buckets in the paint, and it nearly backfired on them as they got outscored 16 to 3 in second-chance points. This would help New York secure a seven-point lead going into halftime and go up by as much as 14 points in the second half. As a result, they would end the game outscoring Atlanta 24 to 9 in second-chance points.

2. Jalen Johnson bounce back

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

To start the game, Johnson didn't look like his usual self again, attempting only 4 shots in the first half and going 0/4. However, Johnson stormed back in the second half and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Johnson must find a way to be more aggressive in the next couple of games, as the Hawks are headed back home with a much-anticipated home court advantage for support. Johnson will likely be more aggressive, as he must have gained much-needed confidence from his clutch play down the stretch.

3. CJ McCollum

18 PTS in the first half for CJ after 17 in the first half in Game 1 ♨️♨️ pic.twitter.com/rbcKU8MwKE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 21, 2026

The undisputed savior and, now, the new most hated player in New York is none other than McCollum, who put on a show in this game. Tonight, in the first half, McCollum finished with 18 points, and would follow that up in the second half with 14 more to finish with 32 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. McCollum also had a clutch basket to help the Hawks take the lead in a close fourth quarter.

The Hawks figured out how to get more action in the pick-and-roll throughout the second half, and in the fourth quarter, McCollum took advantage, getting easy buckets near the basket, especially in the final minutes.

4. Fourth quarter response

NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER STEAL



JALEN JOHNSON JAM pic.twitter.com/2Ew7xPPb89 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 21, 2026

The Hawks, to start the second half, looked as if they were headed for a similar ending to game one until they snapped back in the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter, the Hawks went on an 11-0 scoring run in the last four minutes of the game, capped by a clutch shot from McCollum and a much-needed defensive stop from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, which led to a monstrous dunk from Johnson.

In these final few minutes, Atlanta showed what they could be as a team if they played with this much consistency and confidence. Heading home for games three and four, the Hawks have all the momentum needed to nearly put this series away, as they have taken home-court advantage with this win.