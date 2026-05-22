Free Agent Signings (or Trades) the Atlanta Hawks Can Make to Take the Next Step in 2026

It is going to be a big offseason for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta was one of the most interesting teams in the NBA this season. They began the year with huge expectations after a big offseason, but injuries derailed their start to the season. Atlanta then pivoted and traded away players such as Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis and remade their team. While the moves were seen as forward-facing, the Hawks finished the year 20-6 and went to six games with the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Now Atlanta has some decisions to make. They already got one piece of the offseason puzzle, knowing they have the No. 8 and No. 23 picks in the NBA Draft, but they have important decisions to make with free agents and players already on their own roster as they look to take the next step. Here are some trades and free agent signings the Hawks could make.

Free Agent Signings

How much space the Hawks have this summer will depend on a few things. Atlanta has to decide whether it wants to bring CJ McCollum or Jock Landale back, whether or not to pick up Jonathan Kuminga's $24 million team option, Mo Gueye's $2.4 million team option, and whether or not to keep Buddy Hield or waive him before his contract becomes guaranteed. Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher are also candidates to be traded this offseason, and that could open up even more space for the Hawks to make moves.

1. Robert Williams III

Whether or not the Hawks open up a lot of space or bring most of those guys back, Robert Williams III should be at the top of their free agent list.

Williams III showed in the playoffs that he can still be a terrific defender and rebounder for a team and pairing him with Onyeka Okongwu would be fantastic. There are injury concerns, but Williams III has a lot of what the Hawks want at the position, aside from shooting.

2. Jusuf Nurkic

Nurkic has his shortcomings, but he is a monster rebounder and would be a physical presence for the Hawks, something they were lacking once Jock Landale went down with an injury.

Nurkic averaged a double-double for the Jazz last season, and in a more limited role off the bench, he should still be able to excel. On a one-year deal, this would not be a bad move for Atlanta.

3. Mitchell Robinson

How ironic would this be? After hurting the Hawks in the playoffs, would Robinson join Atlanta and help them fill one of their biggest roster holes?

I am skeptical that the Knicks will let him go, and he does come with injury concerns, but Robinson is a tough defender and rebounder, though there are injury concerns, spacing issues, and of course the fact that Robinson is a poor free-throw shooter.

Robinson is likely out of the Hawks price range if they bring back Kuminga and McCollum, but keep an eye on him regardless.

4. Anfernee Simons

Simons is one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, but is a bit of a defensive liability and that could bring down his free agency value a bit. Would the Hawks be able to snag him with the non-taxpayer MLE at $15 million? That would be a huge get for Atlanta, and Simons coming off the bench and filling the Gabe Vincent minutes would be a positive for the Hawks.

5. Collin Sexton

While the Hawks did trade Trae Young and are moving away from paying small, non-defensive guards a lot of money, Sexton would fill a huge need off the bench and give the Hawks some shot creation and shot-making in their half-court offense. A one-year deal or two-year deal for Sexton at the right number would be intriguing.

6. De'Anthony Melton

Melton is a solid two-way guard that the Hawks could bring in for depth, and he was a solid player for Golden State last season, averaging 12.3 PPG while shooting 41% from the field and 28% from three. It was the lowest three-point percentage since his second season in the league, but I still think Melton is a useful depth player when healthy and someone the Hawks could get for cheap and improve their bench.

Honorable Mentions: Isaiah Hartenstein and Austin Reaves

I think Hartenstein would be the perfect player for this roster to pair with Onyeka Okongwu, but he has a team option that the Thunder may not even decline, and if they did, he would be very expensive, and the Hawks would have to decline to bring back CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga. Possible? Maybe, but the Hawks would be sacrificing depth and there is no guarantee they could even land Hartenstein.

The Hawks have already been linked to Reaves this offseason, but again, he would cost at least $40 million per year and the Hawks would have to pry him away from playing with Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Both players make sense, but both are longshots.

Another team option to watch is Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe.

Trades

1. Kyrie Irving

I think Irving would be a fantastic fit with the Hawks and would fill the spot of McCollum and be an upgrade. He would give the Hawks the kind of shot maker and creator they need in the backcourt and would bring plenty of playoff experience. The Mavericks moving on from Jason Kidd as head coach seems to open the possibility that the Mavericks will look to collect assets and get younger around Cooper Flagg and if Irving is available, Atlanta should be interested.

2. Rudy Gobert

Gobert is not the most popular player, but he is still really effective at protecting the rim and rebounding, and those are things the Hawks need, as we have discussed here. Throw in the familiarity with Quin Snyder from their days in Utah and there is a world in which the Hawks make a move for the multi time defensive player of the year.

3 Jalen Smith

Smith is entering a contract year with the Bulls, and if Chicago is interested in moving him, he would be a nice backup behind Okongwu at a good cost. The Hawks value floor spacing and rebounding and Smith gives them that.

4, Tre Jones

Another Chicago Bull that makes sense for the Hawks. Replacing the Gabe Vincent minutes with Jones would be a serious upgrade at the guard spot for the Hawks and he is locked in for multiple years at a good number. This makes a lot of sense for the Hawks if he is available.

5, Steven Adams

Adams is vital to the Rockets' success, but after their early playoff exit, he could be available, and if so, the Hawks should be very interested. Adams is a tremendous offensive rebounder and would give the Hawks the size and physicality they have been lacking off the bench. Does not stretch the floor, but Atlanta can make up for that.

6. Malik Monk

One of the top bench scorers in the NBA, Malik Monk, should be one of the most discussed trade candidates this offseason for any team. He is on a friendly contract and would give the Hawks a threat off the bench that they lacked from their guards this past season.