Grading Each of the Atlanta Hawks Moves in NBA Free Agency So Far

The Atlanta Hawks have not approached the offseason like many others in the Eastern Conference. Onsi Saleh and Atlanta's front office have been patient and focused on retaining most of their own free agents, drafting three rookies, and making a couple of quieter trades to help fortify their team ahead of what is going to be a competitive 2026-2027 season.

Having a quiet offseason does not mean that you have had a bad one however and even though they have flown under the radar this summer, they are going to be fighting for a playoff spot yet again.

Let's grade the Hawks offseason.

CJ McCollum re-signing for one-year, $21 million: B

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) steps back on New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no such thing as a bad one-year deal, and McCollum provided a lot for the Hawks after being acquired from the Washington Wizards. He was one of their top ball handlers and scorers in the playoffs and provided a lot of veteran leadership for one of the youngest teams in the NBA.

Is McCollum going to carry Atlanta to the NBA Finals or be as productive as he was during his prime? No, which is why this move does not get an "A", but he is a good veteran player for this team and if things don't go well, he could even be used in a potential trade deal given his salary number.

Re-signing Jock Landale to a one-year, $14 Million deal: B

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this move made plenty of sense for the Hawks and like McCollum, Landale played really well for them after the All-Star break.

$14 million for Landale is a lot though, even on a one-year deal, and he has not played a large role for a team with playoff aspirations for, but that is about to change. Landale is going to be counted on as the main backup to Onyeka Okongwu and will provide floor spacing and physicality.

Atlanta needed a center this offseason and had limited options to do so. Bringing back Landale is completely fine and also like McCollum, his deal could be moved in a trade if necessary.

Trading two second-round picks for Aaron Wiggins: A-

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins is going to be a major addition for the Hawks and improve their depth quiet a bit. He is a versatile defender and knock-down three-point shooter and due to the Thunder's financial crunch ahead of this season, Atlanta got him for next to nothing.

The cost and Wiggins's descending contract is what makes this such a shrewd move and after producing back-to-back Most Improved Player winners (Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker), I think that Wiggins is a candidate to make it a third.

Acquiring Devin Carter and a second-round pick from Sacramento: B

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter was a lottery pick for the Kings in 2024 and he has battled injuries so far in his career, but flashed defensive upside, with a shaky offense skillset. The Hawks are taking a gamble that they can be the ones that develop the rest of Carter's game and it cost them nothing to acquire him.

Could Carter develop his game with the Hawks and become a real NBA rotation player? Possibly. Could he just be a bad NBA player that is not very good, even away from Sacramento? Also possible.

Given the cost and the potential upside, this was a fine move for the Hawks.

Picking up Mouhamed Gueye's $2.4 million team option: B+

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots before a game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was an easy decision for the Hawks. Gueye has improved in each of his three seasons with the Hawks and having a player with a high-level defensive skillset making $2.4 million was a no-brainer. The interesting thing for Gueye is going to be if Atlanta extends his contract, given they have drafted Asa Newell last summer and Zuby Ejiofor this summer.

Guaranteeing Buddy Hield's Contract for this season: D

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield (8) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a puzzling decision from Atlanta. The Hawks could have opened up a roster spot and saved $6 million on their cap sheet, but they picked up Hield's $9.6 million for next season, and if they can't trade him, he will be on the roster when the season begins.

Hield did not play for the Hawks after coming over from Golden State. Given that, plus his subpar defense, and it is a wonder Atlanta did not waive him on June 28th.

Declining Jonathan Kuminga's $24.3 million team option: Incomplete

Kuminga is still a free agent, and the door has not been shut on a reunion just yet. The Hawks could bring him back, but he has also been mentioned as a sign-and-trade candidate for the Lakers, Cavaliers, and Bucks. We will wait and see how the rest of free agency bears out before we can give this a final grade.