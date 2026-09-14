Atlanta Hawks Roster Outlook: Core Players, Trade Chips, or On the Cusp?

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference and they are going to be on a mission this season to show that the run they made was no fluke and that they belong among the real contenders in the East.

Atlanta has been drafting and making moves on the margins to get their roster to where they want it and that could pay off this season, but they are also in a great position moving forward. When you look at this roster, who are the core players, who could be on the cusp of being a core player, and who is a trade chip?

Core

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Johnson- I mean, this is as easy of a call as you can have. Johnson made his first All-Star Game and All-NBA appearance last season and has continued to get better and better, with the Hawks seeing him as a future MVP candidate. His skill set and contract make him invaluable for this team.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker- NAW broke out in a big way last season, winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and seeing his offensive numbers take a big leap. I think he has All-Star potential, and he is looking to prove that this season as a starter for the Hawks.

Dyson Daniels- Daniels is one of the elite perimeter defenders in the league and one of the best at stealing the ball. What goes unnoticed is how good of a rebounder and passer he is on offense and that is what makes him him such a key piece of the roster.

Onyeka Okongwu- Okongwu has been a great player development story for the Hawks and he showed last season that he can be a real shooter from beyond the arc and he is an underrated defender. Is there more in the tank for Okongwu?

Kingston Flemings- Flemings was the Hawks' 8th overall pick in this year's draft, and they would love for him to turn into their future starting point guard and a potential star, which would elevate this team's ceiling.

On the cusp

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) looks to pass against Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Wiggins- Wiggins is still a young player and is coming over from the Thunder; he has a skill set and is on the Hawks' timeline to be a part of their core, but he has a big season ahead to show that.

Luguentz Dort- Dort was perhaps the toughest player to place. He is an expiring contract and the Hawks could move him in the right deal, but he is also young enough to be a part of this team moving forward. He gives them another elite perimeter option on defense and will make them a tougher, more physical team.

Asa Newell- The Hawks first-round pick in 2025 will have chances to show he is a part of this core this season. There is an opening to be a part of the rotation in the frontcourt and Newell showed he has real offensive potential off the bench, while knowing he has a lot to work on when it comes to defense.

Mouhamed Gueye- Gueye is a candidate to be moved off the roster before the season begins due to his non-guaranteed deal, foot injury, and the Hawks roster crunch, but if he stays on, then he can continue to show that he is a long-term solution for this team.

Zuby Ejiofor- Atlanta has a lot of options at power forward and one of them is Ejiofor. He was drafted in the first-round of the 2026 draft due to his defense, physicality, and toughness. He still needs to prove that he can develop into an NBA player, but he showed plenty of promise in Summer League.

Henri Veesaar- Hawks fans wanted a center in this year's draft, and they got a first-round talent with the No. 52 overall pick. Veesaar fell in the draft, and the Hawks scooped him up with the hopes that he could develop into an NBA-caliber center, either as a starter or backup. He might need a year to develop in the G League, but he has a lot of talent, especially on offense.

Trade Chips

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Kispert- Kispert's contract is the only really negative value asset Atlanta has and if they could trade him, they likely would have already. He could still be moved before the season, but if not, it is hard to imagine him getting much playing time.

Buddy Hield- The Hawks made the surprising decision to guarantee Hield's contract for the season, and like Kispert, he does not have a real path to consistent playing time on this roster.

CJ McCollum- Do I think McCollum is going to get traded? Not likely, but his age prevents him from being in the other categories, and if the perfect deal arose, McCollum's $21 million expiring contract could be moved.

Jock Landale- Landale is going to be the backup center for Atlanta and he excelled in the role last year when called upon. He is over 30, though, and on a one-year deal; he could be moved in the right situation.

Ryan Nembhard- Nembhard was pretty good as an undrafted rookie last season for Dallas, but he is on an expiring contract, the Hawks drafted Flemings, and his 5'10 size does not make him an ideal guard to have, even as a backup. He could be moved or waived before the season begins, though after the decisiion to waive Devin Carter, that seems unlikely.