Hawks Get Updated Win Total Projection For Next Season Following Lu Dort Trade

The NBA has entered the quiet part of its offseason (until LeBron James finally makes a decision), but the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks made a three-team trade on Sunday that does have actual ramifications for next season.

Atlanta acquired Lu Dort and Ryan Nembhard, Dallas picked up Zaccharie Risacher, and the Thunder acquired three-second round picks, but most importantly, they cleared more financial space under the second apron and opened up a fairly large trade exception that they may or may not use.

For the Hawks, they still have some roster manuevering to work on, as they have 17 players on their current roster, with the limit being 15 during the regular season. Still, they acquired one of the league's best perimeter defenders (who is also on an expiring contract), and a young player in Nembhard who flashed as a rookie and is on a very cheap contract.

The Hawks were a team that surprised at the end of last season, going 20-6 after the All-Star Break and becoming the only team in the NBA playoffs who beat the New York Knicks multiple times in a series. The Hawks are considered to be a team that is going to threaten for a playoff spot in what has become a crowded Eastern Conference this offseason.

Before the trade for Dort and Nembhard, the Hawks win total sat at 43.5 over at Fanduel Sportsbook, but this trade bumped up the win total to 44.5, which is not meaningless when you look at how the Eastern Conference is supposed to shake out.

Looking at the Eastern Conference After Dort Trade

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been a lot of of major moves in the Eastern Conference this summer that have affected the outlook for next season, not including whatever LeBron James opts to do. Here is how the projected win totals look for next season:

New York Knicks- 52.5

Detroit Pistons- 50.5

Boston Celtics- 50.5

Cleveland Cavaliers- 47.5

Philadelphia 76ers- 47.5

Miami Heat- 46.5

Toronto Raptors- 45.5

Indiana Pacers- 44.5

Atlanta Hawks 44.5

Orlando Magic- 43.5

Charlotte Hornets- 37.5

Washington Wizards- 34.5

Chicago Bulls- 28.5

Milwaukee Bucks- 25.5

Brooklyn Nets- 25.5

The Knicks, Pistons, and Celtics are expected to be near the top of the conference, but spots 4-10 are seperated by just four wins. There are going to be some teams very disappointed in the results of their season, as only eight teams can make the playoffs.

There are still moves that can affect the conference race, particularly the Hawks. Given that Jonathan Kuminga still does not have a team and a team that is interested in him would have to acquire him in a sign-and-trade, which would alter Atlanta's roster.

The Hawks also have to get to the roster limit and they have to move at least two players and possibly more if they opted to bring back Kuminga.

Atlanta is flying under the radar, but they have strengthened their depth this offseason and are going to be in the mix for a top-six seed next season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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