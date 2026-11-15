Hawks Injury Report: Kingston Flemings Out On Sunday, What Does This Mean vs. Milwaukee?

The Atlanta Hawks had a dismal performance on Friday night vs. Chicago and, in the process of losing that game to the Bulls, Atlanta also lost rookie point guard Kingston Flemings to an injury. Flemings was questionable coming into yesterday's game and ended up playing 17 minutes, but left and did not return.

He is not going to be available for the Hawks tomorrow when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Flemings is going to miss tomorrow's game with a lumbar strain and Atlanta is also going to be without Mouhamed Gueye, Henri Veesaar, Keshon Gilbert, and Asa Newell as well.

The Bucks are not going to have Ousmane Dieng in tomorrow's game, but the rest of the Bucks injury report is clear.

How do the Hawks manage?

Flemings had been the Hawks starter at point guard after beginning the year on the bench, but with this injury, it would be pretty surprising to not see CJ McCollum not back in the starting lineup.

McCollum and the rest of the starters, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, have been a pretty good unit, but there are reasons that McCollum was sent to the bench in favor of Flemings. Flemings is a better passer than McCollum and is one of the few good passers on this team the Hawks actually have and that is going to be a big downgrade when it comes to playmaking.

McCollum has reached the stage of his career where if he is not hitting shots and racking up points, it can be tough to have him on the floor for a lot of minutes, though the Hawks rarely have much of a choice. His defense has taken a big step backwards this season and as I said earlier, his playmaking is below average. He did have a 20-point, five rebound, and five assist game vs the Bulls, and he is going to need a similar performance tomorrow and not the inefficient, defense optional version of McCollum that has popped up.

With Flemings out, I also think that Aaron Wiggins is going to see plenty of minutes, which would already be the case even if Flemings was available to play vs Milwaukee. There is the small possibility that two-way contract guard RayJ Dennis could see some time on the court, but even if he does, I don't think it is going to be a large role.

After an embarrassing performance vs one of the NBA's worst teams, the Hawks get another game against one of the NBA's bottom feeders. Can they get the win despite not having their starting point guard?