Hawks Linked To New Prospect In First Round, But Are Reportedly Open To Moving No. 23 For Future Assets

The 2026 NBA Draft is nearly 48 hours away and the rumor mill is churning at the rate that you would expect.

The Atlanta Hawks have not been front and center in a lot of the biggest reports heading into the draft, but given that they hold two first-round picks, including one at No. 8, and they have a number of tradeable assets, perhaps more of a spotlight should be given to Atlanta.

At No. 8, the Hawks have been connected to a number of players, namely the guard group of Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr, Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, and Michigan center Aday Mara. If the Hawks don't trade down, it would be a pretty big surprise if one of these players is not drafted by the Hawks front office.

But what about No. 23? The Hawks have been talked about as a team that could trade up from this pick to get a player they want, while also rumored to being open to trading out of this spot completely. They have not been connected to many players outside of the group above, but NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Atlanta's interest in Texas wing Dailyn Swain last night while also acknowledging the Hawks may trade No. 23 for a future pick:

"I've also heard that Atlanta sees great value in Swain at No. 23, but the Hawks have been signaling for some time that they are prepared (and perhaps even prefer) to trade their second pick in the first round after No. 8 for future draft capital. It sounds as though Atlanta will invite external trade interest for that pick until it is actually on the clock to make the selection Tuesday night."

What will happen?

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

If Swain is on the board at No. 23, I could easily see the Hawks sticking with the pick and taking him. I do believe the reports that they are open to moving the pick for future assets, but I think it just depends on how the board falls on draft night. The Draft hardly ever plays out in the conventional way that most assumer and a prospect they are not expecting to be at No. 23 could indeed be there on Tuesday night.

Swain needs work and development at the next level and I don't think he would see real minutes for the Hawks, but it is easy to see why they would be interested in him. He has intriguing size and length at 6 '6 and a near 7'0 wingspan, can get to the rim, and finish effectively. His jumpshot and defense might not be ready just yet, but the Hawks have shown an ability to develop prospects in College Park (the Hawks G-League affiliate) and Swain could be next on that list if he is selected.

Would Atlanta have to move up from No.. 23 to get Swain if they really wanted him? Perhaps. The Hawks could try and move up to No. 15 or No. 16 and get ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have been connected to the Texas forward.

Atlanta has two big holes on its roster heading into the offseason. A guard who can help with the halfcourt offense and a center who can provide size, interior defense, and rebounding. Swain does not tick those boxes, but you are not always drafting for need in the NBA. If the Hawks view him as one of the best players on the board or someone they really value, they should take him.

Expect to hear a lot more rumblings as we get closer and closer to the draft on Tuesday.