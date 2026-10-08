Hawks Vs Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Projected Starters For Tonight's Preseason Game

It was good to see the Atlanta Hawks back in action, but they admittedly could have played better in their first showing of 2026-27.

Although the final score of 132-123 makes it look like the Hawks narrowly lost to Memphis, the Grizzlies did a very good job of punishing some putrid defensive lineups that Atlanta ran. The Hawks also shot 32.6% from deep as a team and weren't able to keep up with the way Memphis moved the ball. The Grizzlies had 32 assists as a team compared to Atlanta's 25.

Nevertheless, tonight's opponent isn't any easier. The San Antonio Spurs are coming off their first run to the Finals in the Victor Wembanyama era, and they'll be looking to make a statement in their preseason opener. It's an excellent opportunity for head coach Quin Snyder's team to make good on his vision and rise to the challenge of playing tough competition.

Game Preview

Dec 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JJ's Mismatch

Jalen Johnson drew a lot of criticism for his play against the New York Knicks, and his preseason opener didn't exactly quiet critics. He shot 1-for-7 from the field and only managed eight points, five rebounds, and three assists. For a player who made an All-NBA team last season, it isn't all that encouraging to see a rookie look extremely comfortable defending him.

However, when that rookie is a generational prospect like Cameron Boozer, I think it is fair to give Johnson a pass. It is just preseason, and I think he'll be much better in other exhibition showings. Nevertheless, tonight's projected defensive matchup of Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant or maybe Julian Champagnie shouldn't be all that intimidating.

Tobias Harris likely won't be available for the game, and while he's no elite defender either, I do think he gave San Antonio a chance to contain Johnson. Without him, there's no one on the Spurs' roster who can match Johnson's combo of strength, size, and speed outside of Wemby.

I expect tonight to be a solid bounce-back effort for Johnson.

The Ejiofor Experience

Oct 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zuby Ejiofor (20) shoots past Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, it looks like Ejiofor's impact on the identity of his team is beginning to translate. He gave the Hawks a needed injection of hustle in the second half and finished with a +7 in just 15 minutes of action.

While Asa Newell out-produced him with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, I'm personally in favor of a more even split between Ejiofor and Newell. The defense looked better with Ejiofor on the floor, and I expect that is due to the strength difference between the two players. While Newell might have a higher ceiling, Ejiofor is the more polished player at the moment.

Defending Wemby is obviously a massive ask. However, I expect that Ejiofor's strength and lower center of gravity might actually help him survive - on a few possessions - against arguably the best center in the NBA. I'm fascinated to see if there's a noticeable difference in the defense with some increased minutes for Ejiofor

End-of-Rotation Excellence

Oct 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Wilson (22) shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although they weren't perfect, I was encouraged by the play of two back-end rotation players for Atlanta - Corey Kispert and Jalen Wilson.

Kispert's contract is still horrendous for the lack of defense he provides, and that certainly showed up. Even so, it was nice to see that the strong shooting touch he showed in Washington isn't completely gone. He shot the second-worst 3P% of his career after being traded to Atlanta (35.4% on 4.1 attempts) last season, and it was hard to justify his spot in the rotation. Starting the preseason off with a 4-for-7 game from deep and leading the team with 19 points sets a nice early impression for his first full season as a Hawk. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep it up against the Spurs.

Jalen Wilson isn't the most versatile player, but he's athletic, and he can score. That was certainly on display against the Grizzlies - he scored 12 points, made two threes, and hit four of his five free-throw attempts. He's got an intriguing foundation, and another strong game against San Antonio could set him up nicely to be the next College Park Skyhawks success story that makes a notable impact for the Hawks.

How to Watch

Today's game will be shown at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on NBA League Pass.

Projected Starters

G - Kingston Flemings

G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G/F - Dyson Daniels

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Lineup Changes

I expect that Snyder will keep the same starting lineup unless McCollum or Dort are able to make it back from the injuries that sidelined them against Memphis.