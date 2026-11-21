Three's a streak.

The Atlanta Hawks collected their third consecutive win tonight, defeating the Charlotte Hornets (their second win over the Hornets this season) and moved their record to 10-6. Not only that, but they improved their NBA Cup record to 2-1 and have a crucial cup game against the Celtics next week.

So what are the big takeaways from the the Hawks second defeat of the year over the Hornets?

1. Second Half Defense

The first half was not an awful half for the Atlanta Hawks on the defensive end of the floor, but it was not a particularly strong one either. The Hornets led by one point at the break and were shoting 42.9% from the field and were 8-for-26 from three.

Again, those are not terrible numbers, but Atlanta found a way to improve upon them in the second half. Charlotte was only able to hit 37.8% of their shots and were 3-for-19 from three, similar to the first game between these two when the Hawks won by 47 points. Atlanta finished the game with a 99.6 defensive rating, a really strong number against a Hornets team missing a number of starters.

Atlanta has the potential to be a strong defensive team and tonight showed that.

2. Hawks got beat up on the boards

This was something that I was going to be tracking closely tonight, given that Charlotte has been one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA over the past couple of seasons and has a size advantage over the Hawks. In the past, Moussa Diabate (21 points and 15 rebounds) has been a big matchup problem for the Hawks, and he was the best player on the court for Charlotte, helping the Hornets get a big edge in the rebounding battle and holding a big edge over the Hawks in terms of second-chance points.

Overall, Charlotte had a 49-37 advantage on the board over the Hawks and had 29 second chance points compared to 11 for the Hawks. With games against the Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, and Heat coming up, that is a concerning number.

3. Elite games from Aaron Wiggins and Dyson Daniels

This was a pair of fantastic performances from Aaron Wiggins and Dyson Daniels.

If you haven't watched many Hawks this season, Daniels has been the best player on the floor consistently for the Hawks and he is crucial to what they do on both ends of the court. He finished with another near triple-double (11 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, as well as four steals). Daniels continues to make a difference in a number of ways and it is not surprising to see him play this way again.

With Kingston Flemings and CJ McCollum out again with injuries, that meant another start for Aaron Wiggins and it went much better than Wednesday night vs OKC. Wiggins finished with 19 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three and finishing as a game high +22 in his minutes. There is a reason that he is getting Most Improved Player buzz, as well as 6th man of the year buzz and tonight showed why.

4. Best game of the year for Jalen Johnson?

If this was not the best game of the season from Jalen Johnson, it was probably the most efficent.

Johnson has had a lot of shooting struggles to start the year, but this was his best shooting game of the season. He finished the game with 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while shooting 10-for-13 from the field and 3-for4 from three. This is the player the Hawks are used to seeing and the one they need.