Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Win Over San Antonio

The Atlanta Hawks are in the win column this preseason.

After a tough loss on Monday night against the Grizzlies, Atlanta bounced back from a tough start against the Spurs to get the win thanks to a superb night from the bench and some hot shooting in the second quarter and second half. The Hawks were without Jalen Johnson, Lu Dort. Mouhamed Gueye, Keshon Gilbert, and Henri Veesaar in this game, but they found a way to win.

Here are my biggest takeaways.

1. Kingston Flemings puts on a show

It was a night to remember for the No. 8 overall pick of the draft. Flemings had a solid debut on Monday night against the Grizzlies, but tonight was a step forward and a great game for the young rookie.

Flemings was not in the starting lineup tonight with CJ McCollum back on the court, but that did not diminish the impact that Flemings was able to have in the 19:50 that he played. Flemings scored 15 points tonight against San Antonio, dished out five assists, and collected three steals. He shot 6-8 from the field and looked in control of the offense the entire night.

The Hawks have high hopes for Flemings and tonight, he showed why. It is just one game, but this is exactly what Atlanta was looking for from Flemings and he is going to continue to carve out a role moving forward.

2. Asa Newell bounces back

Last year's first-round pick Asa Newell had a bit of a tough Summer League and it was an up-and-down preseason debut for him on Monday night. Newell struggled on defense and did not shoot the ball well in the first half of the game. He found his footing in the second half, but it was an underwhelming performance from the second-year player.

Tonight was different. While Zuby Ejiofor was the first power forward in the game off the bench, Newell outplayed him tonight. He scored 16 points on 5-8 shooting and finished with a team best +21 off the bench.

Newell is in the midst of a position battle off the bench and tonight was a good step for him.

3, Dyson Daniels aggressiveness

The Hawks starting lineup had its struggles against an elite Spurs team, but one thing that stood out to be was the aggressiveness from Dyson Daniels tonight.

With no Jalen Johnson in the starting lineup, Daniels took it upon. himself to try and create on offense and while it was not always successful, it was something that I think is going to be needed from Daniels. He shot the ball 16 times in just 21 minutes and finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 6-16 from the floor, including a 1-3 mark from three.

Daniels is underrated on offense and while others focus on his three-point shooting numbers, he can affect the game in different ways. I think he needs to continue to be aggressive and make the Hawks harder to guard.

4. Creating Turnovers

One of the big reasons that the Hawks won this game tonight was their ability to create turnovers and their ability to score off those turnovers.

The Hawks forced 22 turnovers tonight, compared to just giving up the ball 10 times themselves, and Atlanta scored 30 points off of those Spurs turnovers, compared to just 16 points off turnovers for the Spurs.

It was not really the starters that were doing this for Atlanta, it was the bench. Kingston Flemings had three steals, Kobe Johnson had three, and six other players had at least one steal. This is going to be one of the hallmarks of this team and tonight showed why.