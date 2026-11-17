Injury news has been unfortunately one of the main storylines of this NBA season and it has finally hit the Atlanta Hawks.

Today, the team announced in a statement that both guard CJ McCollum and forward Asa Newell will miss time with injuries:

"Guard CJ McCollum sustained a left leg injury during Sunday’s game at Milwaukee. Following a medical evaluation and imaging, he has been diagnosed with a left calf strain. McCollum will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, and an update will be provided at that time.

Forward Asa Newell, who sustained a left great toe hyperextension on Nov. 4 at Washington, was re-evaluated yesterday (Nov. 16) by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The re-evaluation and additional imaging confirmed the hyperextension and revealed a plantar plate tear in his left great toe. Newell underwent surgery today with Dr. O’Malley and will be re-evaluated in approximately four months. An update will be provided at that time."

Breakding down the impact

Oct 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) drives to the basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is obviously huge news for the Hawks. Let's start with McCollum.

McCollum is going to miss the next month, dealing a blow to the Hawks' offense, their guard depth, and taking away their clutch shotmaker. Look no further than Sunday's win over the Bucks. With Atlanta ahead 109-106 with under a minute left, McCollum nailed a clutch shot to put the game away. Go back to the playoffs to look at how much Atlanta depends on McCollum in the clutch. Not only that, but he is a great veteran presence on the team.

So who steps up in his place?

Assuming that Kingston Flemings is back from his lumbar strain that kept him out against the Bucks on Sunday, he will resume his role in the starting lineup. McCollum had been coming off the bench for the Hawks since the decision to put Flemings in the starting lineup, and he is averaging 14.5 PPG, 3.9 APG, and 3.1 RPG on 43.3% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from three.

This could be a big opportunity for Kingston Flemings to take control of the point guard position. He is going to need to play more minutes and will need to take a step up in production. Expect to see an increase in minutes for Aaron Wiggins and Dyson Daniels as well, as both players could conceivably play 30 minutes per night. As we saw on Sunday when Flemings was not available, two-way contract guard RayJ Dennis could fall into minutes as well.

Newell did not have a secure spot in the rotation, but this injury is criticial in his development. With the Hawks still without Mouhamed Gueye and Zuby Ejiofor only playing as a center, this is one less frontcourt option for the Hawks. Don't expect to see any major adjustments in the frontcourt because of this, but given that four months will be towards the end of the season, we might not see Newell again this season. For a player who needs as many reps as possible for the future, this was not the news the Hawks or Newell wanted to hear.

The Hawks are back on the court tomorrow night on the road against Oklahoma City.