Latest Atlanta Hawks Free Agency Rumors and Tracker

Last week was a busy week within the NBA, but with free agency beginning tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. ET, this is likely going to be the biggest week of the NBA offseason.

The Atlanta Hawks have already begun to shape their roster for the 2026-2027 season. They have re-signed CJ McCollum to a one-year contract, traded for Aaron Wiggins, picked up the $2.4 million team option on Mouhamed Gueye, drafted Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar, and last night they guaranteed the $9.6 million contract for Buddy Hield.

But the work is not going to stop there.

The Hawks are entering this free agency period with $158,797,009 committed to 11 players, not including the three rookies that they just drafted this past week. Atlanta still has to decide on the $24.3 million team option for Jonathan Kuminga. This is going to be a team that operates as over the cap and because they brought in Wiggins via the $11 million trade exception they created by sending Luke Kennard to the Lakers, Atlanta is hard capped at the first apron this offseason.

With all of that being said, this is going to be the hub for all of the latest Hawks free agency and trade rumors.

Hawks going to trade Buddy Hield?

It was a bit of a surprise that the Hawks decided to guarantee Hield's $9.6 million salary for next season instead of waiving him and saving $6 million in cap space.

However, Atlanta not waiving him might mean that they are exploring trades involving Hield and NBA insider Jake Fischer said precisiely that after the Hield news broke last night.

Definitely hearing the Hawks are involved in several trade scenarios that could end up utilizing Buddy Hield’s salary for 2026-27. https://t.co/MZFpVub1vi — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2026

Could this be the Hawks combining Hield's salary with other players, such as Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, and/or Jonathan Kuminga to pursue a trade? Or could the Hawks be attempting to dump Hield by himself, saving Atlanta nearly $10 million in salary cap space and creating a decent trade exception?

Anything could be on the table and it would not be surprising to see the Hawks move Hield this week.

Atlanta searching for a big man on the trade market?

The Hawks came into the offseason needing to add to the center position and just because they drafted Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar, that does not mean that they are not going to be looking at adding a veteran or two at the center position.

Insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported that the Hawks have been canvassing the league looking for center help.

"The Hawks are in active trade pursuit of a big man, The Stein Line has learned.

It was not immediately known how broad Atlanta's list of potential targets is …but they certainly are looking.

For past perspective: New Orleans' Yves Missi, Orlando's Goga Bitadze, and Dallas' Daniel Gafford are all centers that the Hawks have pursued previously and who are generally regarded as available."

Now, the report did not say that the Hawks are actively pursuing those three targets, and I would be stunned if they pursued Bitadze, given the events that happened between the two teams towards the end of the season. Still, Gafford and Missi are reasonable targets for the team and the Hawks could acquire one of them, or perhaps they have pivoted to other targets out there.

Atlanta keeping tabs on Jaylen Brown?

Atlanta is routinely mentioned as a potential suitor for Celtics star Jaylen Brown, most likely because he is a Georgia native and has even talked about the possibility of playing for his hometown team in the past.

However, trading for Brown does not really vibe with what the Hawks have been preaching this offseason in terms of patience and not skipping steps, but yesterday, Hoopshype reported Michael Scotto mentioned that the Hawks have been keeping tabs on Brown, while acknowledging that it does not fit with what Atlanta has been saying:

"While Atlanta has kept tabs on Brown, a Georgia native, such an acquisition would be an all-in move for the Hawks, which would go against their current trajectory after adding three players in the draft, including Kingston Flemings, whom they hope is their point guard of the future, while building around 24-year-old All-Star forward Jalen Johnson."

Could Atlanta make a deal for Brown? You should never say never in the NBA, but I would not expect it to be a large deal that the Hawks go "all-in" for and would only make a deal if the price dropped considerably.