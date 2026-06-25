Projecting The Roles For Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar In Their Rookie Seasons

Just like that, the 2026 NBA Draft is now over.

The Atlanta Hawks came away with one of the top classes in this year's draft, and they did not have to make many moves to do so. After being talked about as a team looking to make trades, Atlanta stayed put, aside from their move up in the second round, and they added three new rookies to their roster.

Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar are the newest members of the Hawks, and all three have favorable long-term projections, and Atlanta hopes that they can become real pieces for what they are building long-term.

While these are more long-term bets than anything, how will these three players impact the Hawks as rookies?

Kingston Flemings

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This should not be stunning news, but I would be very surprised if any of these players are starters this season, barring injuries, and that is not a bad thing at all. The Hawks are not a team that won 27 games last season and are building their team up, this team won 46 games last season and were the only team in the NBA playoffs to beat the New York Knicks multiple times.

Rookies should not be expected to come into a situation like this and be major contributors on this team.

I think that Flemings does have the best chance to be a rotational player for the Hawks this season as well. Not only because he was the No. 8 pick in the draft, but because he does fill a valuable role for the team as a backup point guard.

When the Hawks re-signed CJ McCollum earlier this week, their starting lineup of McCollum-Nickeil Alexander-Walker-Dyson Daniels-Jalen Johnson-Onyeka Okongwu seems to be pretty set in stone, provided that the Hawks don't make a major move for a starter via trade.

While McCollum might be the lead guard for this team next season, Flemings should fill the role that Gabe Vincent had after he was acquired from the Lakers at the trade deadline. I think that Flemings is going to be settling into a role as the backup point guard, play 15-17 minutes per game, run the second unit, and with McCollum being 35 and the Hawks possibly wanting to save his legs throughout the season, there are situations where Flemings might be a spot starter on some nights.

The Hawks love to play in transition and with Flemings speed in the open court and athleticism, I think he is going to fit this role perfectly.

Zuby Ejiofor

As of the time of this writing, the Hawks have Onyeka Okongwu, Asa Newell, Ejiofor, and Veesaar on the roster for next season in the frontcourt and Mouhamed Gueye has a team option. Atlanta is still likely to make some moves in free agency or on the trade market to improve the frontcourt and center position.

I think it is likely that Ejiofor, unless he is far ahead of schedule, is going to spend most of the season with the Hawks Summer League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. College Park has been a great traning ground for the Hawks and they have shown the ability to develop talent, such as Jalen Johnson, Gueye, and even Vit Krejci before he was traded.

Barring injuries or an unexpected leap, Ejiofor is going to be in for a developmental season in Atlanta.

Henri Veesaar

Veesaar has a great argument to be the biggest steal of the draft. If he would have been taken over Ejiofor at No. 23, I don't think anyone would have batted an eye. Getting him at No. 52 is a heist.

Like Ejiofor, I think Veesaar is likely going to be spending time in College Park this season, unless the Hawks run into injuries at the center spot, which has unfortunately been the case over the past couple of seasons.

Veesaar has the ability to stretch the floor, is a strong rebounder, and can finish at the rim. He has several improvements that he has to make on the defensive end of the floor before he can become a real rotation player, but at No. 52, the bet they are making is a strong one.