ESPN Experts Give Their Predictions For The Winner of The Hawks-Knicks First Round Series

The NBA playoffs are set to begin this weekend and perhaps the most interesting first round matchup in the league is the one between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. New York is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and after being just two wins away from the NBA Finals a year ago, they are hoping to be right back in the same spot.

Atlanta is going to be the underdog in this game, but they are not going to be an easy out. The Hawks have been playing at a high level since the All-Star break and went from 10th place in the Eastern Confernece to No. 5. Of all the series in the first round, one could argue this is the one with the most upset potential.

Some don't see it that way however.

Every year, a number of ESPN NBA analysts and experts pick each series before its start and for the matchup between Atlanta and New York and it was a clean sweep for New York.

Jerry Bembry: Knicks in 6

Vincent Goodwill: Knicks in 6

Baxter Holmes: Knicks in 6

Zach Kram: Knicks in 7

Tim MacMahon: Knicks in 6

Dave McMenamin: Knicks in 6

Anthony Slater: Knicks in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 5

Marc J. Spears: Knicks in 6

Michael C. Wright: Knicks in 7

Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 6

Eric Moody: Knicks in 6

Final Tally: Knicks 12, Hawks 0

It is worth noting that this same thing happened in 2021, the last time that these two teams faced off in the postseason. The Hawks won that series in five games, but this New York is a far better team than that Knicks team.

Not a surprise

This should not be a surprise to anyone and it is perfectly understandable as to why the Knicks are favored, but the Hawks have more of an upset chance than some would have you believe.

I think that the Hawks matchup fairly well with the Knicks in most areas. They have the perimeter defensive duo that should be able to bother Jalen Brunson (though you can never fully stop him), the Knicks bench aside from Mitchell Robinson is a question mark, and Atlanta has the ability to win the possession battle against New York, something that will be criticial in this series.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Hawks only shot 41% on twos, got eight points from their bench, and aside from a terrific game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, they struggled on offense.

Yet it took a monster fourth quarter performance from Brunson to win the game for New York. The Hawks should relish their role as the underdog and use it this series. They are capable of winning this series, but nobody outside of Atlanta is expecting that, as these picks show.