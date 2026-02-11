Hawks Announce Final Playing Status For Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels In Tonight's Game

The Atlanta Hawks have one game to go before the All-Star break and they are facing a familiar foe. For the fourth and final time this season, the Hawks are going to face the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte is 2-1 against Atlanta this season and given how close these two teams are in the standings, a win for the Hornets would help them pass Atlanta in the standings and give them the tiebreaker over the Hawks.

Coming into this game, the Hawks had three starters listed as questionable. Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels status were in doubt for this game, and shortly before tipoff tonight, the Hawks announced their status. All three players are active and should be in the starting lineup for the Hawks tonight.

The Hornets are missing two starters tonight due to suspension, Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges.

Big update — Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher are all AVAILABLE to play tonight in Charlotte.



All three players were listed as questionable until now.



Johnson and Daniels both return after missing the loss in Minnesota. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 11, 2026

Who wins?

Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in action against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the Hawks most recent outing against Charlotte on 2/7, the club dished out 30 assists for the 35th time this season. Atlanta's 35 30-assist performances are tied for the most in the NBA this season and lead all Eastern Conference teams. It's also the second-most such games in a single season in franchise history (39, 2024-25). The Hawks are handing out a league-best 30.8 apg this season, on pace to be the fourth-most assists per game in a single season in NBA history.

Former Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker dished out a career-high 10 assists against Charlotte on 2/7, in addition to 13 points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes of action. In addition to averaging career-bests of 20.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals this season, Alexander-Walker is also averaging a career-high 3.7 assists. He's handed out five or more assists in a career-long four straight games, averaging 6.8 helpers over that time. The Virginia Tech product owns 15 games with at least 5+ assists this season, the most such games in a single season in his career.

Zaccharie Risacher finished Saturday's Southeast Division battle against Charlotte with 18 points on 7-10 shooting from the floor, in addition to a perfect 4-4 mark from deep, three rebounds, and a career-high tying three blocks in 24 minutes. Risacher is just the third player in the NBA this season to tally 15+ points on at least .700 FG% and 1.000 3FG% in fewer than 25 minutes, joining Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller (min. 10 FGA).

Onyeka Okongwu chipped in 16 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, including a 4-7 mark from three-point land, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

More Atlanta Hawks News: