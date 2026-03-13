Hawks Forward Jonathan Kuminga Ruled Out For Tomorrow's Matchup Against Milwaukee

After missing three straight games with an injury, Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga returned last night against the Brooklyn Nets. He played over 19 minutes, but only posted two points and nine rebounds. Atlanta has a big matchup against the Bucks on Saturday, but Kuminga is not going to play. The Hawks have ruled him out due to left knee injury management and his next opportunity to play will be on Monday against Orlando.

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management) is OUT for Saturday afternoon against Milwaukee.



Dyson Daniels is not listed on the injury report. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 13, 2026

The good news for the Hawks is that Dyson Daniels is off the injury report and will be good to go tomorow afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Ousmane Dieng (illness), and Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) are questionable for Saturday’s game in Atlanta.

Big Matchup

The Hawks are 7.5 games ahead of the Bucks in the standings and can win the season series with a win tomorrow. Not only that, but the Hawks, of course, benefit from the Bucks losing due to controlling the unprotected 2026 first-round pick that is the most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee.

The Hawks' bench rotation should consist of Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, Gabe Vincent, Jock Landale, and Mouhamed Gueye, with Kuminga out for tomorrow's game.

The Hawks are riding a season-best eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game, the longest active winning streak in the NBA and the club's longest winning streak since the 2020-21 season (3/2/21-3/20/21). Atlanta is the seventh team in the NBA this season to have a winning streak of 8+ games. Over the club's eight straight victories, Atlanta is averaging 122.9 points, 49.8 rebounds, 30.4 assists, and 10.8 steals, winning by an average of +18.3 points.



Atlanta is coming off of a 108-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets on 3/12, marking the team's seventh game of the season holding its opponent to under 100 points, the most such games in a single season since the 2021-22 campaign (9). Three of the club's seven such games have come during the team's eight-game winning streak. Since the 2026 NBA All-Star break, the Hawks own a 105.2 defensive rating, the best defensive rating amongst all teams in the NBA over that time, in addition to leading the league in net rating (11.8) and ranking 10th in offensive rating (117.0).



The Hawks collected 17 offensive rebounds against the Nets on 3/12 and 51 total boards ... Since the break, Atlanta owns a rebound % of 54.9%, the second-best in the NBA, trailing only Boston (55.0%), and an offensive rebound % of 34.4%, the fourth-best in the league. Prior to the break, the Hawks had a rebound % of 48.0%, ranking 27th in the NBA, and an offensive rebound % of 27.3%, also ranking 27th. Atlanta has grabbed 10+ offensive rebounds in 10 straight games, tied for the fourth-longest active such streak in the league and the team's longest such streak of the season.