It wasn't always pretty, but the Atlanta Hawks did enough to hand a dismal Milwaukee Bucks team yet another loss and keep themselves in the top five of the Eastern Conference. However, they've got a much tougher matchup tonight against an OKC Thunder team that has already weathered a lot of adversity in the early part of the season.

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are both out for essentially the entire regular season. Starting center Chet Holmgren tore his patellar tendon and is still on the shelf while he recovers. That's three players who were instrumental to OKC's success over the past three seasons. In their absence, the Thunder have had to plug in unproven, untested young players.

That's worked decently well, even if the record doesn't bear it out at the moment. Aday Mara looks like a steal in the late lottery and Bennett Stirtz has been a plug-and-play option for the Thunder. However, Atlanta's very fortunate to be catching this team at a time where they're battered. The Hawks have an excellent opportunity to show off what they can do against an opponent with plenty of talent and much to prove if they want to keep pace in a stacked Western Conference. Hopefully, it brings out a different level in the Hawks. They've been playing down to the level of their competiton in recent games and that cannot continue.

Game Preview

Finding the Fast Break

Oct 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, the Bucks and Hawks were pretty close in their performances for most of the game's facets. However, the Hawks were able to exert their advantage in one area - the fast break. The Hawks held a 25-14 edge in fast-break points in a game that they won by seven points. It's a huge swing that speaks to both Atlanta's fast-paced offense and how terrible the Bucks' defense is. Starting early and being energetic were key in the Hawks' offensive approach, so it would make sense to try something similar against the Thunder.

However, that strategy's got a significantly lower chance of working. The Thunder only turn the ball over 13.4 times a game on average, which is 3rd in the NBA. Atlanta's usual ability to force turnovers and turn steals into quick transition baskets isn't going to be as effective against a team that can't be baited into them. Furthermore, OKC's a very strong defense in fast-break scenarios. They're 5th in opponent fast-break points conceded per game.

There are going to be opportunities for Atlanta to get out and run in this game. It's critical that they execute well in those opportunities, but they cannot be the sole focus of the offense. The halfcourt offense and quality of shots around the rim is going to be key.

Second-Chance Surge

Oct 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (8) and forward Zuby Ejiofor (20) box out against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One underrated part of Atlanta's team this season has been their effort in rebounding and its direct correlation to second-chance points. Last season, the Hawks were 20th in second-chance points and a pretty mediocre rebounding team. That hasn't been the case thus far. They're 6th in second-chance points this season, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage and 10th in second-chance points conceded per game.

Those numbers are an impressive display of team effort, but they wouldn't be possible without the efforts of Dyson Daniels, who's arguably the best guard rebounder in the NBA, and the duo of Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson. Specifically in the frontcourt, both Okongwu and Johnson have done their best to end possessions for a pretty mediocre Hawks defense by grabbing defensive boards.

Okongwu's defensive rebounding is a quiet swing factor in this game. Isaiah Hartenstein has always been a great rebounder, and this season has been no different. He's grabbing a staggering 28.4% of the available defensive rebounds on the court, which is in the 96th percentile relative to all centers. It dwarfs Okongwu's average of 19.8% and JJ's average of 21.5%. However, Mara isn't as good of a defensive rebounder as Hartenstein, and the Thunder might be without backup big Jaylin Williams. In the minutes Hartenstein sits, it'll be of the utmost importance for the Hawks to stifle any offensive momentum for the Thunder by hustling to rebounds and outworking them on the glass.

Tough For #2

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the current state of their roster, there's not a lot of offensive production to be found in OKC's rotation outside of SGA and Jared McCain. The formula to slowing down their offense is simple in theory: make sure neither one can take over the game with their shooting.

Portland did a very good job of this recently. They blew out OKC twice and did so in largely the same manner. They made SGA work for his points, and although he scored 30+ points in both games, he had to take 20+ shots to do it and went 0-for-11 from deep.

Fortunately, the Hawks can copy some of this formula. Dyson Daniels is an effective SGA defender - he's held the two-time MVP to 19 points per 75 possessions on a pedestrian 52.4 TS% over 186 possessions in three seasons. However, Nickeil Alexander-Walker isn't as good of a matchup on his cousin. SGA's torched him in the same timeframe to the tune of 37.8 points per 75 possessions on 66.9 TS% over 149 possessions. I think the Hawks would be better off rotating coverage of SGA between Daniels, Lu Dort, and Kingston Flemings. NAW's probably better suited to guard someone like McCain, who's strong and agile, but doesn't have all the counters of someone like SGA.

Expecting SGA to be completely blanked is unrealistic. However, I do think the Hawks should be able to scheme up a solid defensive plan for OKC's two biggest offensive threats. The key is going to be staying disciplined on the perimeter against a Thunder team that's 18th in 3P% and 28th in attempts. They usually chase high-percentage looks, so it's going to very important for the Hawks to communicate on defense and avoid over-helping on already questionable shooters.

Spread: Hawks +7.5 (-110), Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Thunder -295, Hawks +240

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Projected Starters

Hawks

G - Dyson Daniels

G - Aaron Wiggins

G/F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G - Jared McCain

F - Kenrich Williams

F - Aday Mara

C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Final Score Prediction

Despite OKC's poor run of form earlier this season, I think this team is a cut above the Hawks and they have the defense to make it a tough game for Atlanta. That being said, I'm interested to see how Atlanta responds to the difficulty of the matchup.

I expect that the Hawks are going to go down by a significant margin in the game, but they'll work their way back into it with a surge from Aaron Wiggins and some possessions where they take advantage of a weakened OKC frontcourt. Ultimately, I don't think they have quite enough shooting to pull off the upset win and I expect them to lose a hard-fought game on the road.

Hawks 115, Thunder 128