One Returning Hawk Destined For An Increased Role (And One Whose Role Will Be Reduced)

While the Atlanta Hawks did not undergo a massive roster change this offseason, they moved enough pieces around that there is room to question how the rotations and lineups are going to play out.

Instead of going star-chasing this summer, Atlanta retained most of its roster that went 20-6 after the All-Star Break last season, made three draft picks, and took advantage of the Oklahoma City financial crunch by acquiring Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins for a handful of second-round picks. This team is deeper and should be a tougher, more physical group than what they had at the end of last season.

But any sort of change can mean a player already on the roster could see an increase in minutes or their role disappear completely. Here are two situations to watch for Atlanta this season.

Increased Role: Asa Newell

Jan 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) shoots against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Hawks have an open spot at backup power forward behind Jalen Johnson, and one of Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell, or rookie Zuby Ejiofor will see the minutes there. All three are different players and bring something unique to the court and all could get a crack at being a part of the rotation.

The favorite for the backup power forward spot was Mouhamed Gueye, but he suffered a foot injury this summer that might keep him out until the start of the season or later. Ejiofor is a rookie, though I would not count him out, and there is Newell, who spent most of last season in the G League but showed real offensive potential when he got minutes with the Hawks.

The question for Newell is going to be his defense, something that he has admitted he needs to work on. He will never be an elite defender, but he has to be someone that Quin Snyder can trust when he is on the court.

Newell is not going to see a role this year where he is playing 30 minutes a game, but he has an opportunity to be very much a factor in this rotation.

Role Decrease: Corey Kispert

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) drives against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks were a team that did not have much depth in the back half of the season, and it was still difficult for Corey Kispert to get on the court because of his defense. His three-point shot, Kispert's trademark skill, was also not falling at a high rate, making it tough for him to be in the rotation, especially in the playoffs.

Well now the Hawks have depth at the wing spots now that they aquired Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins. Even with Zaccharie Risacher gone, it is tough to imagine that Kispert is going to see anything other than a deep bench role, if he is still on the roster by the time the season begins.

Perhaps there is a night when Atlanta needs shooting and inserts him in a game, but for now, it looks like Kispert is going to be on the outside looking in for the Hawks this upcoming season.