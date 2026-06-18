Ranking the Atlanta Hawks Biggest Needs Before the NBA Draft (And How to Fill Them)

We are five days away from the 2026 NBA Draft.

There is a lot of talk about what is going to happen at the very top of the draft with the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz, but one team that is flying under the radar is the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta comes into the draft as the only playoff team with a top-ten pick and one of two playoff teams that holds a lottery pick. Not only that, but the Hawks have two first-round picks (No. 8 and No. 23) and a second-round pick at No. 57.

For a team that finished the year like the Hawks did and the young talent that is already on the roster, this draft represents a chance to fill their biggest needs and continue to build a team to contend in the coming years.

But what are those needs and how can the Hawks fill them?

1. Interior size, rim protection, and rebounding

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

I describe Atlanta's biggest need like this instead of just saying "center" because the Hawks may opt to try to fill this need with a position that is not a center. Of course, the Hawks need to add multiple centers this offseason, but they don't have to draft one and could opt for trades or free agency.

If they do draft one though, there are some quality options with either pick they have in the first round.

Atlanta has been the team that has been most linked to Michigan center Aday Mara, and it makes sense. Mara is 7'3 with a long wingspan and is somewhat comparable to Rudy Gobert, whom Quin Snyder coached in Utah. The Hawks have not had this kind of paint-protecting center under Snyder, and Mara's defense, rebounding, and passing make him a great fit for the team.

If the Hawks want Mara, they could select him at No. 8 or they could try and move down and still get him, which is possible. If they pass on Mara at that spot, they could look to either draft a center at No. 23 or move up, which has been rumored.

If Atlanta stays at No. 23 and does not move up or down from the spot, names that make sense are Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance, Houston's Chris Cenac Jr, North Carolina's Henri Veesaar, and UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. A trade up option could be Washington center Hannes Steinbach.

Quaintance is the high risk, high reward player of this group. He is a top ten level talent, but medicals are causing him to fall and he might be there for Atlanta at No. 23.

A second-round name to keep an eye on is Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso. Onyenso is a monster rim protector and has already worked out for the Hawks.

2. Scoring option in the backcourt

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I hesitate to label this as "point guard of the future" in case the Hawks take Mara or someone else at No. 8, but the Hawks could get their guard of the future in this draft, be it at No. 8, No. 23, or in a trade up.

One of Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr, Mikel Brown Jr, and Kingston Flemings are going to be there for the Hawks at No. 8, assuming that the top four goes as projected with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson. Any of those four are viable options for the Hawks, and the playoffs highlighted their need for more shot-making in the half-court.

CJ McCollum was a here in the playoffs for Atlanta, but he is not getting any younger and is not a viable long-term option. That kind of player does not exist for the Hawks right now and any of those four would be great selections.

If Atlanta opts for a center or a wing player at No. 8, there are some intriguing guard options available, but they may have to move up to get the player that they want most. Ebuka Okorie, Bennett Stirtz, and Christian Anderson are some names to know.