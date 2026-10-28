Three Bold Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Heat Showdown

For the first time this season, the Atlanta Hawks are going to host the Miami Heat and try to send their Southeast Division rival to an 0-5 start.

Atlanta is coming off back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and looking to get back on track tonight, especially when it comes to the offensive end of the floor. The Hawks had poor shooting performances against Houston in both games, and while the Heat have good defensive personnel, they have yet to really put it together on that end of the floor.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's big game.

1. Jalen Johnson triple double

This might not be a 10 on the boldness scale, but Jalen Johnson has yet to get a triple-double this season after finishing second in the league in that category last season.

Johnson's shooting and efficiency have been down to start the season, but I think he is going to have a chance to score in the 20-25 range tonight, but I also think he is going to have opportunities to pull in the amount of rebounds and pick up assists that he needs.

After two tough losses, Johnson is going to come out wanting to lead this Hawks team to a win at home vs. a divisional rival and have his best game of the season.

2. Atlanta nails 20 three-pointers

The three-point shooting for the Hawks was atrocious in the two losses to the Rockets, but I think a bounce back night is in order for Atlanta tonight.

While the Heat have good defensive personnel, they rank 27th in three-point percentage allowed and they are at the bottom of the league when it comes to three point attempts allowed. Shooting variance is a real thing in the NBA and the Hawks are due for a bounce back performance from shooters such as Jalen Johnson, Lu Dort, and Onyeka Okongwu.

3. Kingston Flemings scores 15 points off the bench

When Flemings has been on the floor so far this season for the Hawks, he has been looking to pass first and try to set his teammates up instead. That is not a bad thing, but it has led to him passing up some good scoring opportunities and he is going to have to be more scoring-conscious at some point and I think that is going to start tonight.

I think that Flemings is going to come off the bench and a hit a number of threes for Atlanta and also get to the basket to score. He will be a key player for the Hawks tonight in what I think will be a win for the home team.