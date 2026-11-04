Three Bold Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Wizards Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road tonight against the Washington Wizards and the Hawks are going to be wrapping up a three-game road trip before facing the Wizards again on Friday in Atlanta.

The Hawks are entering this game 4-4 and coming off an uninspiring win over the Indiana Pacers, who had only six players available to play during the game. The Wizards have been solid so far to start the year, with Anthony Davis looking like himself and rookie A.J. Dybantsa showing flashes of why he was the No. 1 overall pick.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Wizards will have at least 50 points in the paint

The Hawks allow the fourth-most points in the paint in the NBA and just allowed a six man rotation for the Pacers to score 54 points in the paint.

The Wizards on the other hand love to score in the paint and are not a team that is reliant on three-point shooting. Anthony Davis has a real chance to dominate in this game I think because the Hawks offer little protection around the rim.

Can the Hawks still win despite giving up so many points in the paint? It will likely depend on how well they shoot the ball.

2. Dyson Daniels scores at least 15 points

15 points might not seem like a lot for most players in the NBA, but Daniels currently has a streak going of five games of scoring under 10 points.

I think that is going to change tonight. It won't be easy, especially if Alex Sarr ends up playing for the Wizards, but I think that one key to the Hawks offense finding some rhythm is Daniels getting more aggressive. I also think that Daniels is going to get his fair share of steals tonight and turn those into points.

3. Atlanta shoots at least 40% from three

The Wizards have the best three-point defense so far in the NBA, but they give up an average of 41 attempts per game, one of the highest rates in the NBA.

I think that some shooting variance is going to be in order tonight and while the Wizards might give up a lot of attempts, they are going to give up a lot of points via the three ball tonight. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, Aaron Wiggins, and Onyeka Okongwu are going to carry the Hawks to a win tonight thanks to some hot shooting.