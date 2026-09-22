Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart, Projected Rotation After Trade For Dorian Finney-Smith

With training camp right around the corner, the Atlanta Hawks waited until the last minute to solve their roster crunch and have things set for the 2026-2027 season. A couple of weeks ago, Atlanta waived Devin Carter, but there was still one more move that needed to be made to get their roster to the regular-season limit of 15. Today, Atlanta got that accomplished by moving Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard to Charlotte for Dorian Finney-Smith, whom the Hornets acquired earlier this offseason from the Houston Rockets.

Finney-Smith signed with the Rockets last offseason, but that deal did not prove to be fruitful for the Rockets. Finney-Smith only played in 37 games last season and shot 27% from three, far below his normal numbers. The Hawks are taking a bet on him rediscovering his form from when he played for Brooklyn and the LA Lakers, and if he does not, his contract is non-guaranteed, and the Hawks are not hampered by his contract.

So how does Finney-Smith fit on this roster?

Projected starting rotation

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) looks for a play against Sacramento Kings guard Daquan Jeffries (19) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G/F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

I don't think the starting lineup is going to change for the Hawks this season.

This lineup was one of the NBA's best over the final stretch of the season and while the Hawks did acquire Lu Dort, I don't think they are going to be messing with this lineup. If Dort were to slide into the starting lineup, it would be for either McCollum or Alexander-Walker.

How real was this lineups dominance? That is an open question, but the Hawks are going to get a chance to find out this season.

Top of the rotation

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG- Kingston Flemings

SG- Aaron Wiggins

SF- Lu Dort

PF- Dorian Finney-Smith/Mouhamed Gueye/Asa Newell/Zuby Ejiofor

C- Jock Landale

One thing that moving Nembhard in the deal does is open the floor for Kingston Flemings to take the backup point guard spot. Flemings was expected to compete with Nembhard for that spot, but the floor is going to be his with both Carter and Nembhard gone, something that should be encouraging to Hawks fans.

Wiggins and Dort are coming over from Oklahoma City and both should be key role players for the Hawks this season. Dort is going to give this team a level of physicality that they need on the perimeter, but how does he fit in on offense, especially alongside a player like Dyson Daniels? Those are things that Quin Snyder is going to have to figure out over the course of training camp and the preseason.

The backup power-forward spot got even more interesting with the arrival of Finney-Smith. Before this trade, it was setting up for Asa Newell or Zuby Ejiofor to take a rotation spot in training camp, given that Mouhamed Gueye is out with a foot injury right now. That could still be the case given how bad Finney-Smith was last season, but he is the veteran and if he can bounce back, guard on the perimeter, and hit open shots, this spot will be his, at least until Gueye comes back, but even beyond that. If he can do that, then that gives Newell and Ejiofor more time to develop.

While Landale is unquestionably going to be the backup center, the third center spot is now an open question mark given the news of rookie Henri Veesaar tearing his ACL and missing the upcoming season. Finney-Smith is an option to be a small-ball center if needed, as he has played this role before, though it is not optimal for Atlanta.

One player that I don't expect to be consistently in the rotation, barring injuries, is Corey Kispert. He can shoot the ball, but the defensive struggles hurt Atlanta and they have better options.