The Atlanta Hawks had a frustrating week.

They started with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which is not a bad thing, though it ended the four-game winning streak that the team had. The really bad results came later in the week.

In what was arguably the worst loss of the season for the Hawks, they went on the road against the Chicago Bulls, who had only won one game heading into the matchup, and lost in overtime after their worst shooting performance of the year.

On Sunday, the Hawks did end their two-game losing streak, but it was not an inspiring win against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently tied for the worst record in the NBA. But a win is a win and now the Hawks are already to start another week. What are the burning questions facing Atlanta this week?

1. Will Kingston Flemings be back?

Flemings exited the loss to the Bulls last Friday night and did not play against the Bucks on Sunday. There has been a two day rest period between that game and the Hawks next game on Wednesday against the Thunder and that is going to be his next chance to come back.

The injury to Flemings does not appear serious or anything like that and CJ McCollum has done well in his place, but Atalnta would love to get their young point guard back and let him continue to get reps and improve.

2. Can the offense get going?

It was a tough week for the Hawks offense and they were not exactly going against lockdown defenses.

The Lakers have a better defense than you might expect, but the Bulls and the Bucks are at the bottom of the league in just about any meaningful catefory, especially Chicago.

Over the last three games, the Hawks are 25th in offensive rating, an uncharacteristic 14th in AST%, 25th in EFG%, and 25th in TS%. While there is a Friday game against the Hornets, the Hawks also have to Thunder and the Pistons, two of the best defensive teams in the league. Can this offense find a way to get going against stiffer competition?

3. Hawks going up against the best

The Thunder and the Pistons are two of the best teams in the NBA and they are going to be a big step up from what the Hawks have been facing in recent contests.

Oklahoma City might not be the team that was among the favorites to win a title at the beginning of the year, but they are still really good. In this game, they will not have Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, or Cason Wallace, making them more vulnerable than normal, but they are by no means a cakewalk.

This is the first time this season that the Hawks are going to face the Pistons, a team that gave them a lot of trouble last season. However, they will not have center Jalen Duren, who was the biggest matchup problem for Atlanta (along with Cade Cunningham). These two teams are close to each other in the standings and this won't be an easy matchup.