Three Most important Atlanta Hawks Position Battles I'm Watching in Training Camp

Training camp is going to begin for the majority of the NBA next week, and the Atlanta Hawks are entering camp with a roster they feel confident will get them back to the playoffs.

Most of the Eastern Conference decided to make all-in moves this offseason to put them into a better position to challenge the New York Knicks. The 76ers brought in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, Toronto (finally) acquired Kawhi Leonard, and the Cavaliers traded for Peyton Watson. Not only that, but the 2025 Eastern Conference champions are getting Tyrese Haliburton back and seeing how Ivica Zubac fits with that roster.

The Hawks meanwhile brought back CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, drafted three rookies, and traded for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Dorian Finney-Smith to improve their depth. It was nothing sexy, but the Hawks are relying on player development and better depth to ensure they get back to the postseason.

On the surface, it might not seem like there are going to be a lot of battles on this roster given some of the continuity, but there are three battles I am watching closely.

1. Backup power forward

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots before a game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have written about this a good amount in the lead up to training camp, but it will be interesting to see who gets the minutes off the bench in the front court alongside Jock Landale and it got even more interesting with the addition of Finney-Smith earlier this week.

Atlanta has one of the best power forwards in the NBA with Jalen Johnson, but who is going to back him up now that Jonathan Kuminga is gone? Mouhamed Gueye was the favorite to be that player (and he still could be), but a foot injury is likely going to keep him out of training camp and the preseason, which opens the door for others.

Two of Atlanta's last three first round picks, Asa Newell and Zuby Ejiofor, are going to compete for a spot in the rotation, as is Finney-Smith. DFS is the veteran, but an injury filled 2025-2026 season with the Rockets leaves doubt about how much ability he still has and obviously, Newell and Ejiofor are a part of the Hawks long-term plans, at least they hope.

In an ideal world, one or both of the younger players steps up and takes the role and then Gueye can compete when he returns. If Finney-Smith can bounce back and have a solid defensive season and hit threes, it would also be beneficial.

2. Third center

This battle got more interesting with the news that Henri Veesaar is out for the season. Would Veesaar have been a lock for this spot even if he had been healthy? Maybe not, but now that he is out for the year, who will it be?

While the Hawks are hoping that Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale play the majority of minutes, you can go back to last season to see that having a reliable third center is important and Atlanta did not.

I think that Ejiofor and Finney-Smith will get the first crack at this spot. Finney-Smith has been a "small-ball" center before and had mild success in that role. Atlanta viewed Ejiofor as someone who could play center if needed too, though he is undersized.

3. CJ McCollum/Nickeil Alexander-Walker/Lu Dort

Look, I think the Hawks are going to stick with their starting lineup of McCollum/NAW/Dyson Daniels/Jalen Johnson/Onyeka Okongwu, but it is at least worth talking about if Dort would enter the lineup for either McCollum or Alexander-Walker.

Dort started a lot of games for the Thunder during his time there and coming off the bench would be a different role for him. However, I think the Hawks need the skillsets of both McCollum and NAW in the lineup, though I see the appeal of being able to bring one of them off the bench. I think figuring out if Dort and Daniels can play well together is one of the subplots of the Hawks season and if they can, then that could open the door for Dort to enter the starting lineup.