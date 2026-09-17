Two Position Battles That Will Define Atlanta Hawks Training Camp

NBA training camps are right around the corner, and before you know it, the season will begin. The Atlanta Hawks will be heading to Nashville for training camp in less than two weeks, and they will begin putting together their team and gearing up for what they hope is another run to the NBA playoffs.

Atlanta is returning their starting lineup from last season and there are not going to be any changes there, but there are some backup positions that will be very important for this team.

Let's break them down.

Backup point guard

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Hawks fans will assume that Kingston Flemings will assume the backup point guard role this season, and I imagine the front office and coaching staff do as well.

Taken with the 8th overall pick, the Hawks are hoping they will get a future star in Flemings, and they needed a true point guard on this roster. As good as CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are, they are not top-notch passers and playmakers, something that Flemings was already doing at a high level in Summer League.

But Flemings is not just going to be handed the job.

Forgotten in the three-team deal that saw Atlanta acquire Lu Dort and send Zaccharie Risacher to Dallas was that the Hawks also acquired Ryan Nembhard.

Nembhard saw action in 60 games (27 starts) last season with Dallas, averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 19.5 minutes of play, leading all rookies in assists per game. Not bad for an undrafted rookie.

In a win over Chicago on April 12, he dished out 23 assists, to go along with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two steals in 38 minutes.

With the Hawks waiving Devin Carter last week, that clears the way for Nembhard to make the roster (most likely) and if Flemings is not ready, he gives them a more experienced option. This will be a good early test for Flemings in training camp.

Backup Power Forward

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) shoots against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another backup position that is going to get a lot of attention during training camp is who backs up Jalen Johnson.

Before a foot injury derailed his summer, Mouhamed Gueye would have been the easy choice for this role. He is the most experienced and is a really good defensive player, but his injury is going to keep him out through training camp and the preseason. That is going to open the door for Asa Newell and rookie Zuby Ejiofor.

Ejiofor might lack ideal size, but he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and plays with a certain physicality and toughness that Atlanta has been looking for. He had a good summer league and if he continues to play well in training camp and preseason, the future might be here sooner than anticipated for him.

Newell is going to be an interesting player to watch. Last year's first-round pick, Newell got to play some last season for the Hawks and showed real promise as an offensive player, displaying good touch and fell for the game. His defense was an issue, but what rookie does not struggle on that end of the floor?

Whoever wins the job is going to have a chance to emerge and carve out a real rotational role.