Three Oklahoma City Thunder Players The Hawks Should Target In A Trade

When you create enough optionality, like the Atlanta Hawks front office has done, you can take advantage of other teams' lack of financial flexibility. Last offseason, the Boston Celtics were in a financial situation that had them deep into the luxury tax and the second apron, forcing them to shed salary to get under them.

The Hawks were able to trade Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick for Kristaps Porzingis, and while it ultimately did not work out how the Hawks wanted to due to Porzingis' lack of availability, the Hawks took a swing on a player who was being moved because of his salary, and he gave the Hawks a higher ceiling when he was able to play.

There is a similar situation brewing in Oklahoma City this summer.

The Thunder have been under the luxury tax during this three-year run they are on, but the salaries for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are about to explode and put this team deep into the second apron and luxury tax. With 15 players already on the roster and three draft picks coming up in a couple of weeks, there are some decisions that will have to be made by the Thunder front office and with the optionality and assets they have accumulated, Atlanta could be in position to strike.

Here are three players they could target from the Thunder.

3. Isaiah Joe

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Isaiah Joe is one of the players that I think could be on the move from the Thunder and the Hawks need to get in line to try and obtain him.

When the Hawks faced the Knicks in the playoffs, their lack of a bench, shooting, and ball handling stood out, and Joe would fill those holes immediately and could be the top guard option for the Hawks off the bench.

The Hawks shoot a lot of three-pointers, and Joe is one of the best shooters in the NBA. Joe shot a career best 42.1% from deep this season on an average of six attempts per game. Joe was durable, playing in 71 games this season, and has a friendly contract, as he is owed $11,323,006 this season and has a team option for the same amount in 2027-2028.

Joe checks a lot of the boxes for the Hawks and they have the assets to pursue him if they wish.

2. Aaron Wiggins

If you think Isaiah Joe is on a great contract, Aaron Wiggins is just as good.

Wiggins has three years left on his contract, each year is descending ($8,831,776 next season, $7,990,655 in 2027-2028, and a team option for the same amount in 2028-2029), and the Hawks could fit it in the $11 million trade exception that they created in the Luke Kennard deal that sent him to the Lakers at the trade deadline.

Wiggins is a big positional defender with versatility and he is a career 38% three point shooter. The contract and his skill set fit perfectly with the Hawks and they should be very interested in making a deal happen.

1. Cason Wallace

I'll go ahead and get this out of the way, I think the Thunder really value Wallace and I don't see them letting him go.

But during his exit interview after the loss to the Spurs, Wallace mentioned wanting to have more responsibility, and he is extension-eligible this offseason before being a restricted free agent next offseason. If Wallace and the Thunder were not able to agree to a number this offseason, could they go ahead and move him to get back draft capital?

If it comes to that, Atlanta needs another playmaker in the backcourt, and there would not be a better perimeter defensive duo than Wallace and Dyson Daniels. The Hawks jumped at the chance to add Nickeil Alexander-Walker last offseason, and he made a massive jump this season in production. The Hawks could make a bet that there is more growth to be made with his game and let him grow with the core of Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu.