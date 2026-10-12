Three Storylines I am Watching In the Atlanta Hawks Preseason game vs Oklahoma City

For the final time this preseason, the Atlanta Hawks are playing at home in State Farm Arena and they are going to be facing the 2025 NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Well, some of the Thunder.

Whenever you have an NBA preseason game, it is always a question of who is going to play and for the Thunder, the answer is none of their veterans. Oklahoma City is sitting a large number of their veteran players and only playing their rookies, two-way players, and Exhibit 10 players tonight vs Atlanta. Will the Hawks follow them in doing that or will Atlanta continue to play the main pieces of their rotation?

Here are three storylines I am watching tonight.

1. Who's in and who's out?

We know that the Thunder are not going to be playing any of their main rotation players tonight, but will the Hawks?

Atlanta has let most of their rotation play in their first three preseason games, but was that all that Quin Snyder needed to see? The Hawks have one more preseason game on Friday. In the first three games, Atlanta sat at least one starter.

We don't know right now, but it could be a very shorthanded night for the Hawks.

2. Dort and Wiggins vs their old team

Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins played huge roles in helping the Thunder rebuild and eventually winning the championship a couple of seasons ago. Because OKC had to cut costs and avoid the second apron, they were both sent out for a number of second-round picks.

While we don't know if either player is going to get a chance to play tonight or, if they do, how long they get, it will be something to watch. Dort has only played in one of the Hawks' three preseason games so far, while Wiggins has played in all three, with his best performance coming on Saturday night vs. the Pacers. He scored 13 first-half points on 3-for-6 shooting from deep.

3. Will the Hawks allow more players to play?

With the Thunder not playing any of their main rotation, the Hawks might opt to do the same and that could lead to some players who have not gotten a lot of run so far in the preseason getting more playing time.

Kobe Johnson, Cameron Corhen, Jalen Wilson, RayJ Dennis, and Keshon Gilbert (who has missed the last two games) could see some real playing time, as well as first-round rookie Zuby Ejiofor.