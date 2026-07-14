Kobe Johnson has elevated his game this summer and it might result in a contract with the Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are 3-0 in Summer League after taking down the Boston Celtics last night and they have been one of the most impressive teams in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The Hawks being a good Summer League team is not super surprising, considering the amount of talent they have on the roster. Atlanta has their two first-round picks, Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor, last year's first-round pick Asa Newell, and players such as Jacob Toppin and Eli Ndiaye, who have been on two-way contracts for Atlanta before.

Summer League is not just about first round picks getting their first (or in some cases second) NBA experiences, a lot of players are trying to show that they belong in the league and even if they don't sign with the team they are playing for, they are showing the other 29 teams they can play.

Most Summer League players are fighting for two-way contract spots and the Hawks entered the summer with just one two-way spot open. Keshon Gilbert and RayJ Dennis are already signed with the Hawks on two-way contracts next season and they are currently trying to decide who to sign to fill that last spot.

The answer might be right in front of them.

Kobe Johnson making his case

Kobe Johnson, brother of current Hawks star Jalen Johnson, has been putting on a show so far in Las Vegas and is making his case to be the last two-way contract player for Atlanta. Johnson has had elite defensive tools going back to his time at UCLA, but it has been his growth on the offensive end of the floor that has led to his performances.

So far in Las Vegas, Johnson is averaging 19.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 2.7 APG on 56% shooting from the field and 35% from three. Those are numbers that I did not know if Johnson was capable of putting up, but he has and combined with the his defensive potential, the Hawks may have stumbled onto a really nice find.

Last night, Johnson finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, his most complete performance in Summer League.

30 PTS in 23 MIN off the bench what a game for Kobe 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zWbbavg0NS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 14, 2026

Johnson played for the College Park Skyhawks last season, averaging 14.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 2.9 APG in 30.6 MPG, while shooting 48% from the field and 37% from three. He showed signs of being an NBA level player, but he has taken it to the next level so far in Summer League.

Will Johnson be the Hawks choice for the last two-way contract spot That remains to be seen, but considering the growth that he has shown from last season in College Park to how he has looked so far Vegas, he has made his case and this version of Johnson is an NBA level player. He is still young and has real two-way upside and it would not be surprising to see him signed once Summer League is over and he can continue to be developed in one of the NBA's premier developmental programs.