Three Team Giannis Trade Idea Sends Superstar to Miami, Hawks Land Myles Turner

The NBA offseason is here, and once again, all eyes are on Milwaukee to see when or if they move superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The rumors continue to persist, but no deal has been reached to send Antetokounmpo to Miami, Boston, Minnesota, or anywhere else and everyone's favorite trade saga continues into the summer.

While the Atlanta Hawks are not a team that is going to make a move for Antetokounmpo, they appear to be an opportunistic team that could attach itself to any deal and either send unwanted money on their team elsewhere or take on money that could help their team next season.

Let's walk through a hypothetical trade idea where the Hawks do just that.

The Trade

Hawks receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionas, Pelle Larson, 2026 1st round pick (via MIA, No. 13), 2026 1st round pick (via ATL, No. 23), Unprotected 2029 1st round pick (via MIA), Unprotected 2030 1st round pick pick swap (via MIA), Unprotected 2031 1st round pick (via MIA), and an Unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap (via MIA)

Heat receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Gary Trent Jr

Why this trade makes sense

Let's start with Atlanta obviously.

The Hawks are going to add to the center position this offseason, that is a given. Whether it is via the draft, free agency, or trade, Atlanta needs to get bigger this offseason and improve their interior defense, rim protection, and rebounding. Ideally, they love to have their bigs stretch the floor and you can see that by the improvement that Onyeka Okongwu has made in his three point shooting over the past two seasons.

While I understand the concern about Turner's contract and he would not be my first option for the Hawks to acquire this summer, he fits what they want in a few ways.

Turner is a good rim protector (career average of 2.1 BPG) and can stretch the floor (36.5% career three point shooter on 3.5 attempts per game). He has played in at least 71 games in each of the past three seasons as well.

The two biggest issues for Turner is that he is not an elite rebounder and he has three years and $83.5 million left on his current contract. Would this contract prevent the Hawks from making any other moves around this roster? Turner is coming off a down season and while he could bounce back, it could be a big problem if he does not considering that he has a lot remaining on his deal. This could turn into a bad contract quickly and one that might cost Atlanta assets to move off of if they are not careful.

I don't think that Turner is going to be the Hawks first option this offseason, but they might have to circle around to him eventually. Isaiah Hartenstein is likely back with the Oklahoma City Thunder next season. The crop of free agent centers all have issues, including Robert Williams III (injuries), Mitchell Robinson (injuries), Walker Kessler (restricted free agent), Jalen Duren (restricted free agent), and others.

While Atlanta might draft a center, a rookie may have a hard time being a major contributor right away and may need time to develop. Even if the Hawks traded for Turner to pair with Okongwu, that should not stop them from taking a center that they think can be a future centerpiece.

Turner is a solid, buy low option that is not going to be expensive in a trade, not costing Atlanta any of their premium assets. They could retain Jonathan Kuminga, re-sign CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, and have enough room to use their mid-level exception. For the right price, the Hawks should look into it.

For Milwaukee, this might end up being the best deal that they get for Antetokounmpo. While there might not be any blue-chip players or premium draft picks (though the new lottery odds make these picks more intriguing) in this deal, they get a group of first-round picks in a very talented 2026 draft, intriguing players they could see how they fit, and given Antetokounmpo's age along with a thin roster the Heat would have, those picks could be very enticing in the future.

For Miami, this is a chance to land the superstar they have been chasing. The Heat's pursuit of Antetokoumpo for the past couple of offseasons has been no secret and while they still have a lot of roster building to do, this would give them a nice pairing of Antetokoumpo and Bam Adebayo to work with.

Is it a perfect deal for Atlanta? No, but if they can't land a premium free agent like Hartenstein, pull away a restricted free agent like Kessler, and they don't like their other free agent options, Turner does things the Hawks value and would be an intriguing addition