Three Things We Learned From Atlanta's Preseason Win Over The Mavericks

The Atlanta Hawks concluded their preseason last night, and they did it with a fourth straight win, this one being a decisive victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams ended up playing their starters and main rotation players in a "dress rehearsal" last night, and the Hawks took care of business against Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Mavericks.

But what did we learn in last night's game?

1. When healthy, the Hawks have a dynamite bench

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) and forward Morez Johnson Jr. (14) during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the first time that the Hawks have had their starters and top rotation players on the court and available during the preseason and while the bench might not play like this every night, they showed what they are capable of.

The top four off the bench for the Hawks included Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Jock Landale, and Kingston Flemings and all four of them played well.

It was perhaps the best game of the preseason for Wiggins, who led the way off the bench with 19 points and seven rebounds. Wiggins is one of the most important players on this roster for the season because of his ability to score and handle the ball and this was the best version the Hawks have gotten this preseason.

Landale has struggled at times on defense during the preseason, but that could have been because of having Asa Newell and Corey Kispert on the court with him. He finished last night with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Flemings continues to look like one of the best rookies in the preseason and finished last night's game with 10 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Lu Dort brought the physicality and toughness when on the court and also served as the backup power forward for the Hawks. Will he continue to do that once Mouhamed Gueye is healthy?

The Hawks depth hurt them in the playoffs, but this looks like a much improved group.

2. No Kispert or Newell

Two of the main rotation players from the Hawks' first four preseason games were Corey Kispert and Asa Newell, but with the Hawks mostly healthy last night (aside from no Mo Gueye), Kispert and Newell did not get on the court until the fourth quarter. I think that is a signal that they are not going to be included in the main rotation if everyone is healthy.

Newell was battling to be the backup power forward behind Jalen Johnson, but I think Gueye and Dort are going to handle those duties this season. Kispert's defense is too big of a liability for him to see significant minutes.

3. Hawks offense was rolling

This was the kind of game that Quin Snyder wants from the Hawks on the offensive end. Play with pace, get three point shots up, and move the ball around.

Atlanta shot 51 three-pointers last night against the Mavericks and made 41% of them. Now that is not something you are going to get from night-to-night, but they ran the offense well and got open shots.

36 assists on 40 made field goals shows how committed the Hawks are to sharing the ball and it was a fantastic display last night.