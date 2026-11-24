When the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Chicago Bulls and dropped to 7-6, it was the most frustrating loss of the season and could have led to more losses for the Hawks given the schedule they had coming up.

Fast forward a week, and the Hawks have won four straight games and collected wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons along the way. They have surged into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference and are playing some of their best basketball of the season heading into an important week.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three questions facing the Hawks entering this week.

1. Can they survive this upcoming stretch?

The Hawks scored impressive wins over the Thunder and the Pistons last week, two of their best wins of the season, but more tough tests await.

Atlanta has road trips to Boston, New York, and Miami, before coming home to face the Indiana Pacers. This is going to be the first time that the Hawks have seen the Celtics and the Knicks this season, while they have already faced Miami and Indiana once this season, losing to the Heat and defeating the Pacers, though it was an Indiana team that had only six players available.

While it is still early in the season, those victories would be important and would show the Hawks might be serious threats to land a top six seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

2. Can Atlanta's defense keep up the pace?

The Hawks relied on defense to win down the stretch of last season, but to start this year, the performance on that end of the floor had been trending down a little.

Over the past four games however, the Hawks have the best defensive rating in the NBA. In fact, they have held opponents to lower than 100 points in back-to-back games.

Against the Knicks, Celtics, Heat, and Pacers, we will get a chance to see just how good the Hawks defense is.

3. Hawks bench success

When the Hawks were trailing the Pistons by 11 heading into the fourth quarter, Quin Snyder relied on the unit that had Corey Kispert, Zuby Ejiofor, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, and Dyson Daniels, with Daniels being the lone starter. That group played close to seven minutes to start the fourth quarter and got the Hawks the lead and then the starters came in and kept it going to get the win.

Kispert has been playing exceptionally well as of late and Atlanta is 8-0 when they use Ejiofor as the backup center. Dort's play has been up and down, as has been the case for most of the season, while Wiggins continues to be one of the top bench players in the entire NBA.

The status of Jock Landale is still up in the air ahead of the game in Boston on Friday, but the Hawks may have found the right combination with this bench group and they can use it going forward.