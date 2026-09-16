Two Different Starting Lineups The Atlanta Hawks Could Try This Season To Maximize Their Roster

Over the final stretch of the season, the Atlanta Hawks had one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. In 822 possessions last season, the lineup of CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu was +21.4, which ranked in the 90th percentile per Cleaning the Glass, and that is an elite mark. With McCollum being re-signed and the rest of the starting lineup back, one would assume that the Hawks would just roll that lineup back out there and let it take them where they want to go.

But assuming anything in the NBA is foolish.

While that lineup was fantastic, the Hawks had one of the easiest schedule over the final 26 games of the season and played a lot of teams that were tanking and trying to improve their draft odds. That is not to take away from anything the Hawks did, but just because they were able to beat up on some lesser teams over the final stretch of last season does not mean that they should not explore different options out there.

The Hawks did not dramatically change their roster this offseason. They brought back McCollum and Jock Landale, drafted three rookies, and made trades for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Ryan Nembhard.

So if the Hawks wanted to shake up their starting lineup or just experiment with different starting combinations, how could they do it and still be effective?

1. McCollum-Dort-Daniels-Johnson-Okongwu

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Hawks initially traded for Dort, there naturally were questions whether he could enter the starting lineup. Over the past three seasons for the premier team in the NBA, Dort has started 79 games (2023-2024), 71 games (2024-2025), and 69 games last season. It is not a crazy thought to have that Dort should enter the lineup because of his experience and perimeter defense.

But the rest of the lineup matters too.

When the Hawks signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker last offseason, he was going to be among the top bench players in the NBA and give the Hawks second unit some life. Because of the injury to Trae Young early in the season, he stepped into the starting lineup and was fantastic, having the best season of his career.

While McCollum and NAW are a good guard combo, neither one of them is a true point guard. When you look at the Hawks bench, there is no surefire scorer to bring in. The depth is better, but NAW is a better scorer and offensive hub than Dort, Wiggins, Kingston Flemings, and Ryan Nembhard. Could Atlanta look at that and decide that it would be better for NAW to come off the bench to flow with the second unit, which might make life easier on Flemings if he is the backup point guard?

The big question for this lineup will be if Daniels and Dort can start in a lineup together. Daniels is a better offensive player than given credit for, but he is maximized when he is surrounded by shooting. Dort has had good three-point shooting seasons before, but his 34% mark last season was a departure from his previous two seasons. If Dort can find his rhythm from three, then him being in the lineup could work and give the Hawks perhaps the best perimeter defensive duo in the league.

A bench of NAW, Flemings, Landale, and Wiggins would be pretty solid and give Alexander-Walker more responsibility on the second unit.

It might not be the starting lineup, but this is a lineup that the Hawks are going to use this season.

2. NAW-Daniels-Dort-Johnson-Okongwu

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of Dort replacing Alexander-Walker, what if McCollum went to the bench, for the same reasoning we provided above for Alexander-Walker?

Again, neither NAW or McCollum is a true point guard and while McCollum provided veteran experience and ball-handling for this team in the playoffs when they needed it most, it could benefit the Hawks to let him run the second-unit and play alongside Flemings.

The concerns would be similar to replacing NAW with Dort. If Dort can't consistently hit open threes, it minimizes Daniels impact on offense and can clog up the spacing.

But the defensive potential of this lineup is outstanding.

There are not many teams that could boast the perimter defense of NAW, Daniels, and Dort. They would wear opponents down and be a nightmare to play against every night.

Starting lineups are not everything- something that Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder will tell you- but I am interested in seeing how Snyder deploys his starters, and if he simply just relies on what happened last season with how good their starting lineup was, it would be understandable. Things change as the season goes on, and the Hawks' depth allows them to potentially tinker with their starting lineups in ways they could not last season.