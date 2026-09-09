Tier Ranking Every Player on the Atlanta Hawks Roster for 2026-27

The Atlanta Hawks are going to begin training camp in three weeks, and they will be working to figure out their roster and find a way to get back to the NBA playoffs.

The Hawks had to go through a number of changes throughout last year, going through multiple iterations before landing on the version that went 20-6 after the All-Star Break and had one of the best starting fives in the league. That starting lineup is back, but Atlanta added new depth and some exciting new rookies to their team.

When looking at the Hawks roster, what tiers do their players belong in and how do they stack up with other high end rosters in the league?

Tier 1: Superstar

Players: No one

Right now, the Hawks do not have anyone that I would consider a "superstar" player. The player that they have who is closest to being a superstar is clearly Jalen Johnson, who is coming off his first All-Star appearance and his first All-NBA team.

Johnson has steadily progressed in his young career, but the hardest jump for NBA players to make is going from really good to great. If Johnson can take that leap and get into this tier, that could change the trajectory of this Hawks franchise for the better and make them legitimate contenders.

Tier 2: Star

Players: Jalen Johnson

Johnson has emerged as a star in the NBA and is one of the best young players in the league.

He averaged career highs in points (22.5), rebounds (10.3) and assists (7.9), in addition to 1.2 steals in 35.2 minutes of play, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in a single season, joining Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook. Johnson ranked top 20 in points per game, assists per game and rebounds per game, becoming the first Hawk in franchise history to rank top 20 in all three categories.

The next step is going to be the hardest, but Johnson has the talent to become a legitimate superstar in the NBA.

Tier 3: Quality Starters

Players: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Onyeka Okongwu, and Luguentz Dort

The Hawks have a lot of quality starters on their roster and will continue to see if any of them can make a leap.

McCollum probably does not have another leap as a player left, but he is a quality veteran guard to have on the team and was a hero for them in their two playoff victories.

Alexander-Walker took a leap from role player to quality starter and he might not be done yet. If his playmaking can get better and he can become a better all-around player, he could become a star.

Daniels needs to improve his shooting before he can become a contender to be a star player and Okongwu might be stuck in this tier, though he improved his shooting last season.

Dort was one of the Hawks bigggest additions this offseason and is a known commodity as a defender and starter.

Tier 4: Role Players

Players: Jock Landale, Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Aaron Wiggins, Mouhamed Gueye, and Ryan Nembhard

The Hawks are hoping that their depth is better than it was towards the end of last season.

Landale is going to be the backup center, Wiggins is going to have a big role after being acquired from the Thunder, and Gueye is going to compete for the backup power forward role, if he is still on the roster. Nembhard is another player to monitor if he remains on the roster.

Tier 5: Unknowns

Players: Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, Henri Veesaar, Asa Newell, and Devin Carter

Flemings is likely going to play a key role for the Hawks this season and while he is super talented, he has not played a game yet. Neither has Ejifor or Veesaar, and while Newell got some playing time last season, it is not a big enough sample size.

Carter has been injured during his first couple of seasons, but he has shown some high-level defensive abilities and if he is on the roster, he could a wild card to keep an eye on.