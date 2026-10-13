What We've Learned About Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor's Roles So Far in the Preseason

The Atlanta Hawks are 3-1 so far in the preseason and while they have not had their full allotment of players available each and every game, they have been able to see different combinations of players and give their bench and depth more development, something they will find harder to come by during the season.

Two players that Hawks fans were anxious to see during the preseason were the team's first-round selections, Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor. Atlanta had three picks in this loaded NBA Draft, but center Henri Veesaar tore his ACL during the offseason and will miss the upcoming season.

So what have we learned from the preseason about both of these players?

Kingston Flemings has already earned trust

One thing that Hawks fans were worried about when the Hawks took Flemings was if head coach Quin Snyder would trust Flemings and let him figure it out on the court. Snyder has not always allowed rookies to play early and play often, but this preseason has been a different story with Flemings. He has started in two of the Hawks' four preseason games and has played plenty off the bench in the other two games.

Snyder talked about how much he liked Flemings process this preseason and how he has improved:

"Yeah, I think that the word process. I think is one that we felt you saw that over the course of the summer. And I think he continues to have a feel for what's going on in the game, whether, you know, when to shoot, when to pass. Right now, you know, I thought from the last game, too, he had, you know, had a better presence on the ball and using his quickness and athleticism defensively. And that was part of the process, you know, getting him. in situations where he could really defend and have an impact, but not foul. So we saw that tonight. He's a young guy, and he's keep working."

Flemings has never looked like the moment was too big for him and always appeared comfortable when in the game. Yes, it is just the preseason, but I think that should matter.

With no real competition for the backup point guard spot, Flemings has run away with it and should be a fixture in the Hawks rotation, even at just 15-17 minutes per game.

Zuby Ejiofor will be the third center

I thought that Ejiofor might factor in more for the backup power forward spot, but most of his minutes during the preseason came when he was the third center behind Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale.

The Hawks opted to go to Asa Newell for most of the backup power forward minutes, and Newell started the game last night, with Ejiofor coming in to back up Landale at center.

He got quite a challenge when facing Thunder center Aday Mara, but he held his own and talked about the experience after the game:

" I think they utilized him a lot more as an offensive hub, you know, this time around. You know, I haven't played with each other for a little while now, so. Yeah, he was able to make, you know, some reads, you know, at the top of the key. And, you know, we find ourselves kind of in some miscommunication early on. But we're able to, you know, clean it up towards the end and come out with a victory."

Ejiofor is also loving the process of adapting to the NBA game.

Yeah, I think the biggest thing for me is, you know, learning. You know, it's all a process. You know, the NBA. And it's just all new to me. So I think I've done a decent job. I could do a little bit better. But yeah, that's why I just rely on my teammates to teach me and tell me the ways of what to do and what not to do, and coverage, offensive sets, and stuff like that of that nature. And I think they've done a great job in making me feel comfortable and welcome here. And yeah, it was great to just cap it off with a great night."

While I don't think he is going to play as much as Flemings, if there are injuries to the Hawks frontcourt or if Landale continues to struggle on defense, he is a player that could be used. He also might spend a large amount of the season in College Park to develop instead of sitting on the bench.